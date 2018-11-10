Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Daniel Loeb

Age : 56
Public asset : 128,163,990 USD
Linked companies : Sothebys
Biography : Mr. Daniel S. Loeb is an Independent Director at Sotheby's, a Chief Executive Officer at Third Point

Daniel Loeb's Third Point takes stake in American Express

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/10/2018 | 02:09am CET
FILE PHOTO - Loeb, founder of Third Point LLC, participates in a panel discussion during the Skybridge Alternatives Conference in Las Vegas

(Reuters) - Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC on Friday disclosed a new position in American Express Co, saying the market under-appreciates the strategic pivot of the company.

The hedge fund said it sees the company's shares trading above $135 over the next 18 months. The company's stock was at $108.06 in afternoon trading.

Third Point, in its quarterly investor letter https://www.thirdpointoffshore.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Third-Point-Q3-2018-Investor-Letter-TPOI.pdf, did not disclose the size of the stake in the company.

AmEx's new chief executive officer, Stephen Squeri, is re-energizing the company by focusing on growth and opportunities in commercial and international units that will likely lead to more double-digit earnings growth, the hedge fund said.

Third Point said AmEx has a significant opportunity to sustain revenue growth, as it prioritizes investments that drive customer acquisition, card acceptance and higher average spend.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Daniel Loeb
 
11/10DANIEL LOEB : Daniel Loeb's Third Point takes stake in American Express
RE
08/09DANIEL LOEB : filing
RE
07/20DANIEL LOEB : Japan firms tap banks for advice as activists circle
RE
07/03DANIEL LOEB : Loeb's Third Point takes new approach in battle with Nestle
RE
07/02DANIEL LOEB : Loeb pressures Nestle for more sales, restructuring
RE
07/01DANIEL LOEB : Activist Investor Loeb Turns Up the Heat on Nestlé
DJ
03/26DANIEL LOEB : Daniel Loeb's Third Point seeks stake in United Technologies
RE
01/22DANIEL LOEB : Daniel Loeb's Third Point Calls for More Change at Nestlé -- Update
DJ
2017DANIEL LOEB : Activist Investor Loeb Says He Will Push Nestlé to Make Further Changes
DJ
2017DANIEL LOEB : Activist Loeb keeps up performance pressure on Nestle
RE
2017DANIEL LOEB : Nestlé and L'Oréal Have Long History, Too Long for Loeb -- WSJ
DJ
2017DANIEL LOEB : Dan Loeb's Third Point Takes $3.5 Billion Stake in Nestlé -- 2nd Update
DJ
2017DANIEL LOEB : Dan Loeb's Third Point Takes $3.5 Billion Stake in Nestlé -- Update
DJ
2017DANIEL LOEB : Loeb sees $20 billion more value from Dow-DuPont merger
RE
2017DANIEL LOEB : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
11/06ELON MUSK : SpaceX seeks $750 million leveraged loan
RE
11/08JACK MA : Alibaba's on-demand online services unit valued at $30 billion - sources
RE
11/08ELON MUSK : Tesla names director Denholm to replace Musk as board chair
RE
11/09LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman Sachs's Ex-CEO Lloyd Blankfein Met Malaysian at Center of 1MDB Scandal
DJ
11/05MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son defends Saudi ties as kingdom-backed fund boosts profit
RE
11/05PATRICK THOMAS : Air Products to Acquire GE Gasification Business
DJ
11/07MICHAEL DELL : Dell Discusses Sweetening Tracking-Stock Offer With Large Shareholders -- Update
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Allen Gilberto Benetton Marc Benioff Jeff Bezos David Bonderman Martin Bouygues Warren Buffett Tim Cook Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Nicandro Durante John Edwards David Einhorn Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Lachlan Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Patrick Pouyanné Thomas Rabe Ian Read Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Rolf Martin Schmitz Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Ulrich Spiesshofer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.