Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Daniel Loeb

Age : 57
Public asset : 128,520,146 USD
Linked companies :
No connection available

EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Open Lower; Oil -2-

02/17/2022 | 12:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Russia is continuing its military buildup around Ukraine, Western officials said, even as Moscow announced it had begun drawing down some troops and released footage of tanks and armored personnel carriers departing Crimea.

On Wednesday, the day some U.S. intelligence officials had said a Russian invasion was likely to occur, Ukrainians rallied across the country in a display of solidarity and defiance in morning ceremonies. A cyberattack rattled the country the previous day, targeting the Ministry of Defense and two of the biggest banks, temporarily disrupting payments and showing zero balances on accounts.


Hasbro Activist Begins Proxy Fight, Urges Wizards Unit Spinoff

A little-known activist investor is seeking to add several directors to Hasbro Inc.'s board and is urging the toy maker to make changes including a spinoff of its fast-growing unit housing games such as Dungeons & Dragons.

Alta Fox Capital Management LLC, which has a 2.5% stake in Hasbro worth roughly $325 million, has nominated five directors to its board, according to a letter viewed by The Wall Street Journal that will be sent to the company's shareholders. Shareholders will vote on director nominees at Hasbro's annual meeting this spring.


Nvidia Posts Record Sales Amid Broad Chip Demand

Nvidia Corp. posted record quarterly sales across its business and projected a further increase in the current period as it moves on from its failed takeover bid for semiconductor-design specialist Arm Ltd.

The graphics-chip maker on Wednesday said it generated $7.64 billion in sales in the most recent quarter, up 53% from the year-ago period. It reported $3 billion in net income, more than double the prior year's figure, and beat Wall Street expectations both on profit and sales.


Activist Investor Daniel Loeb Sees Roughly $1 Trillion of Untapped Value in Amazon

Activist investor Daniel Loeb, whose Third Point LLC counts Amazon.com Inc. as one of its biggest holdings, told investors on Wednesday that he sees roughly $1 trillion in untapped value at the e-commerce giant.

Mr. Loeb said on a private call with the hedge fund's investors that the market is failing to recognize the full value of Amazon's two disparate businesses, its core e-commerce operation and its Amazon Web Services cloud unit, according to people familiar with the matter. The call reviewed Third Point's 2021 performance and its outlook on markets and a number of stocks were discussed.


Write to sarka.halas@wsj.com


Expected Major Events for Thursday

05:30/NED: Jan Unemployment

07:00/SWE: 4Q Industrial inventories

07:00/EU: Jan New Passenger Car Registrations in Europe statistics (EU27 + EFTA3)

07:00/SWI: Jan Trade Balance

08:00/SPN: Dec Trade Balance

09:00/BUL: 4Q Labour force survey

09:00/BUL: 4Q Flash Estimate GDP

09:00/ITA: Dec Foreign Trade EU

11:00/POR: Jan PPI

11:00/TUR: Turkish interest rate decision

11:00/IRL: Jan CPI

11:00/IRL: 4Q Labour Force Survey

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 0038ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HASBRO, INC. 0.61% 97.04 Delayed Quote.-4.66%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.10% 93.16 Delayed Quote.22.94%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 0.06% 265.11 Delayed Quote.-9.86%
PPI INC. 3.82% 3940 End-of-day quote.-4.60%
S&P 500 0.09% 4475.01 Delayed Quote.-6.19%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.80% 75.625 Delayed Quote.0.72%
WTI 0.64% 91.978 Delayed Quote.25.80%
Most Read News
 
02/14CATHIE WOOD : Stocks to Fall Amid -2-
DJ
02/14GEORGE SOROS : Billionaire Soros buys stake in EV startup Rivian
RE
02/13JAMES PACKER : Australia's Crown Resorts backs $6.3 billion Blackstone bid, ending Packer era
RE
02/14YVES CHAPOT : Price increases to help Michelin exceed pre-pandemic profits this year
MR
02/14WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire bought Activision shares before Microsoft takeover
RE
02/16WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett business partner Munger laments U.S.-China tensions, calls crypto 'venereal disease'
RE
02/15GARY NAGLE : Glencore sells stake in Russia's Russneft to cap 20-year partnership
RE
Latest news about Daniel Loeb
 
12:39aDANIEL LOEB : Stocks to Open Lower; Oil -2-
DJ
02/16INDIAN MORNING BRIEFING : Asian Markets Mixed; Ukraine Conflict, Fed Minutes in Focus
DJ
02/16Third Point sees more value in Amazon, likes some 'old' tech stocks
RE
02/16Third Point sees more value in Amazon, likes some "old" tech stocks
T2
02/14Some big investors loaded up on Peloton as stock tumbled
RE
02/14WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire bought Activision shares before Microsoft takeover
RE
02/14 : Buffett's Berkshire bought Activision Blizzard before deal
T3

Popular Business Leaders
 