EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Open Lower; Oil -2

Russia is continuing its military buildup around Ukraine, Western officials said, even as Moscow announced it had begun drawing down some troops and released footage of tanks and armored personnel carriers departing Crimea.

On Wednesday, the day some U.S. intelligence officials had said a Russian invasion was likely to occur, Ukrainians rallied across the country in a display of solidarity and defiance in morning ceremonies. A cyberattack rattled the country the previous day, targeting the Ministry of Defense and two of the biggest banks, temporarily disrupting payments and showing zero balances on accounts.

Hasbro Activist Begins Proxy Fight, Urges Wizards Unit Spinoff

A little-known activist investor is seeking to add several directors to Hasbro Inc.'s board and is urging the toy maker to make changes including a spinoff of its fast-growing unit housing games such as Dungeons & Dragons.

Alta Fox Capital Management LLC, which has a 2.5% stake in Hasbro worth roughly $325 million, has nominated five directors to its board, according to a letter viewed by The Wall Street Journal that will be sent to the company's shareholders. Shareholders will vote on director nominees at Hasbro's annual meeting this spring.

Nvidia Posts Record Sales Amid Broad Chip Demand

Nvidia Corp. posted record quarterly sales across its business and projected a further increase in the current period as it moves on from its failed takeover bid for semiconductor-design specialist Arm Ltd.

The graphics-chip maker on Wednesday said it generated $7.64 billion in sales in the most recent quarter, up 53% from the year-ago period. It reported $3 billion in net income, more than double the prior year's figure, and beat Wall Street expectations both on profit and sales.

Activist Investor Daniel Loeb Sees Roughly $1 Trillion of Untapped Value in Amazon

Activist investor Daniel Loeb, whose Third Point LLC counts Amazon.com Inc. as one of its biggest holdings, told investors on Wednesday that he sees roughly $1 trillion in untapped value at the e-commerce giant.

Mr. Loeb said on a private call with the hedge fund's investors that the market is failing to recognize the full value of Amazon's two disparate businesses, its core e-commerce operation and its Amazon Web Services cloud unit, according to people familiar with the matter. The call reviewed Third Point's 2021 performance and its outlook on markets and a number of stocks were discussed.

Expected Major Events for Thursday

05:30/NED: Jan Unemployment

07:00/SWE: 4Q Industrial inventories

07:00/EU: Jan New Passenger Car Registrations in Europe statistics (EU27 + EFTA3)

07:00/SWI: Jan Trade Balance

08:00/SPN: Dec Trade Balance

09:00/BUL: 4Q Labour force survey

09:00/BUL: 4Q Flash Estimate GDP

09:00/ITA: Dec Foreign Trade EU

11:00/POR: Jan PPI

11:00/TUR: Turkish interest rate decision

11:00/IRL: Jan CPI

11:00/IRL: 4Q Labour Force Survey

