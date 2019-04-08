Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Daniel Loeb

Age : 57
Public asset : 96,986,069 USD
Linked companies : Sothebys
Biography : Mr. Daniel S. Loeb is an Independent Director at Sotheby's, a Chief Executive Officer at Third Point

Exclusive: Loeb's Third Point building stake to pressure Sony - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 07:26pm EDT
Loeb, founder of Third Point LLC, participates in a panel discussion during the Skybridge Alternatives Conference in Las Vegas

(Reuters) - Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point LLC is building a stake in Sony Corp to push for changes that include shedding some businesses, the second time in six years it has targeted the Japanese electronics maker, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Once a market leader in consumer electronics, Sony is now in the midst of a turnaround effort spearheaded by Kenichiro Yoshida, its chief executive who formerly served at its chief financial officer.

The maker of the iconic Walkman and Trinitron TV fell behind the likes of Apple Inc in innovation after the release of the iPod in 2001 and the iPhone in 2007. Sony over the past decade has reinvented itself as an entertainment company with stable revenue from music content and its video game platform.

Investors are now searching for its next source of growth as Sony's gaming business shows signs of slowing, with its popular PlayStation 4 console nearing the end of its cycle.

Third Point's amassed stake in Sony thus far could not be learned. The hedge fund, which has about $14.5 billion in assets under management, is raising a dedicated investment vehicle, targeting between $500 million and $1 billion in capital, so it can buy more Sony shares, the sources said.

Third Point wants Sony to explore options for some of its business units, including its movie studio, which the hedge fund believes has attracted takeover interest from the likes of Amazon.com Inc and Netflix Inc, the sources said. The hedge fund also wants clarity on how Sony's semiconductor and insurance divisions fit in with the rest of the company, the sources added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Sony and Third Point declined to comment.

U.S.-listed shares of Sony rose 8.3 percent after the Reuters report to close at $46.65. The company, whose main stock market listing is in Tokyo, has a market value of 6.1 trillion yen ($55 billion).

Sony reported lower-than-expected profit in February, dragged down by its previously thriving gaming business, even as a one-off gain related to its acquisition of music publisher EMI pushed the quarterly result to a record high.

Third Point last exited a stake in Sony in 2014 with a roughly 20 percent gain after spending a year and a half pushing for Sony to spin off its entertainment division, writing in a letter to investors that the division remained "poorly managed."

Some Hollywood actors and producers rallied behind Sony at the time, with actor and producer George Clooney calling Loeb "a hedge fund guy who describes himself as an activist but who knows nothing about our business."

Later Loeb changed his tune, praising the company for cutting costs at the entertainment division and having made management changes.

CINEMA HITS

Sony has already sold off its ailing personal computer division and streamlined its television and smartphone businesses. In taking aim at Sony's commitment to the entertainment business, however, Third Point may be facing an uphill struggle.

Yoshida has said he sees synergies between the film business and its PlayStation platform, and he has been emboldened by Sony's cinema hits such as 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,' and 'Venom'.

Consolidation in the sector has been intensifying amid pressure from online streaming services offered by companies like Netflix and Amazon, and with Walt Disney Co completing its $71.3 billion acquisition of most of 21st Century Fox Inc's entertainment assets from Rupert Murdoch's media empire last month.

Loeb is no stranger to challenging companies with long odds of success. Last year, he sought to oust the entire board of Campbell Soup Co, despite the founding family's members controlling much of the U.S. food company. He ended up settling for two board seats.

This is the second time Third Point is looking to increase its firepower by raising a special purpose vehicle. In 2017, it raised $750 million that way to build a stake in Nestle SA.

Sony last month said its chairman Kazuo Hirai, who helped engineer the company's recent revival, would retire in June.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston and Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Liana B. Baker

Stocks treated in this article : Sony Corp, Netflix
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NETFLIX -1.12% 361.41 Delayed Quote.36.59%
SONY CORP -0.23% 4805 End-of-day quote.-6.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Daniel Loeb
 
07:26pDANIEL LOEB : Loeb's Third Point building stake to pressure Sony - sources
RE
01/03DANIEL LOEB : Daniel Loeb's 11% Loss in 2018 Was Worst Since the 2008 Crisis -- 2nd Update
DJ
2018DANIEL LOEB : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018DANIEL LOEB : Daniel Loeb's Third Point takes stake in American Express
RE
2018DANIEL LOEB : filing
RE
2018DANIEL LOEB : Japan firms tap banks for advice as activists circle
RE
2018DANIEL LOEB : Loeb's Third Point takes new approach in battle with Nestle
RE
2018DANIEL LOEB : Loeb pressures Nestle for more sales, restructuring
RE
2018DANIEL LOEB : Activist Investor Loeb Turns Up the Heat on Nestlé
DJ
2018DANIEL LOEB : Daniel Loeb's Third Point seeks stake in United Technologies
RE
2018DANIEL LOEB : Daniel Loeb's Third Point Calls for More Change at Nestlé -- Update
DJ
2017DANIEL LOEB : Activist Investor Loeb Says He Will Push Nestlé to Make Further Changes
DJ
2017DANIEL LOEB : Activist Loeb keeps up performance pressure on Nestle
RE
2017DANIEL LOEB : Nestlé and L'Oréal Have Long History, Too Long for Loeb -- WSJ
DJ
2017DANIEL LOEB : Dan Loeb's Third Point Takes $3.5 Billion Stake in Nestlé -- 2nd Update
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
04/03CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn tweets about telling the truth as report says prosecutors readying new case
RE
04/02JOHN ELKANN : Exor's Elkann stresses long-term commitment to Fiat Chrysler
RE
07:26pDANIEL LOEB : Loeb's Third Point building stake to pressure Sony - sources
RE
02:36pWARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett urges Wells Fargo to look beyond Wall Street for next CEO - FT
RE
04:39aCARLOS GHOSN : With one final vote, Nissan shareholders dump Ghosn, seek clarity on company's future
RE
04/02PATRICK THOMAS : AIG CEO Brian Duperreault's Pay Totaled $20.9 Million in 2018
DJ
04/04JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos keeps Amazon voting power in divorce settlement
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Leonardo Del Vecchio Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Ralph Dommermuth Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Rakesh Kapoor Edward Lampert Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Pierre Nanterme Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Hubert Sagnières Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab David Simon Ulrich Spiesshofer Bernard Tapie Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About