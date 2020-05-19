Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Daniel Loeb

Age : 57
Public asset : 76,220,087 USD
Linked companies :
No connection available

Exclusive: Third Point founder Daniel Loeb takes over as Munib Islam leaves firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 05:30pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Loeb, founder of Third Point LLC, participates in a panel discussion during the Skybridge Alternatives Conference in Las Vegas

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb is taking back the reins as sole chief investment officer at his hedge fund Third Point LLC, less than one year after he appointed long-time colleague Munib Islam to be his co-chief investment officer, according to a letter the firm sent its investors.

Loeb, who is about to celebrate his 25th anniversary at Third Point, told investors about his decision in a letter on Tuesday.

Islam will be leaving the firm and will continue to advise it in a consulting capacity until the end of the year.

Third Point has built a reputation as an influential activist shareholder by pushing for changes at companies such as Sony, Prudential Plc and Campbell Soup Co in the last few years, the letter said.

Like many hedge funds Third Point lost money in the first quarter and has seen assets decline to roughly $14 billion (11.4 billion pounds) this year. In an earlier letter to investors, Loeb said that Third Point had not adequately prepared for a possible full-blown pandemic and was caught flat-footed when the world was essentially shut down to blunt the virus' spread.

Its heavy bets on stocks, especially in the aerospace, airline and auto-related sectors, hurt performance which was down 16% at one portfolio in the first three months of 2020, according to an earlier letter.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY -2.59% 49.62 Delayed Quote.3.08%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 0.95% 1120.5 Delayed Quote.-23.40%
SONY CORPORATION 3.25% 6902 End-of-day quote.-6.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Daniel Loeb
 
05:30pDANIEL LOEB : Third Point founder Daniel Loeb takes over as Munib Islam leaves firm
RE
2019DANIEL LOEB : Sony Unit's Strength Is Two-Edged Sword -- WSJ
DJ
2019DANIEL LOEB : Sony rejects Loeb's proposal for chip business spin-off
RE
2019DANIEL LOEB : Sony in $760 million Olympus stake sale after investor Loeb's prodding
RE
2019DANIEL LOEB : Hedge fund chief Daniel Loeb opposes United Technologies, Raytheon merger
RE
2019DANIEL LOEB : We're Listening, but... -- WSJ
DJ
2019DANIEL LOEB : Daniel Loeb's Hedge Fund Wants Centene to Consider Selling Itself -- Update
DJ
2019DANIEL LOEB : Loeb's Third Point building stake to pressure Sony - sources
RE
2019DANIEL LOEB : Daniel Loeb's 11% Loss in 2018 Was Worst Since the 2008 Crisis -- 2nd Update
DJ
2018DANIEL LOEB : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018DANIEL LOEB : Daniel Loeb's Third Point takes stake in American Express
RE
2018DANIEL LOEB : filing
RE
2018DANIEL LOEB : Japan firms tap banks for advice as activists circle
RE
2018DANIEL LOEB : Loeb's Third Point takes new approach in battle with Nestle
RE
2018DANIEL LOEB : Loeb pressures Nestle for more sales, restructuring
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
05/16WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Dumps Goldman Sachs Holdings
DJ
05/18FRANCESCO STARACE : Enel Reappoints Francesco Starace as CEO
DJ
05/16ELON MUSK : California officials reject subsidies for Musk's SpaceX over Tesla spat
RE
05/12ELON MUSK : Musk, Texas governor talk about potential Tesla move to Lone Star state
RE
05/13GAVIN PATTERSON : Salesforce to Tap Patterson as President, Chief Revenue Officer
DJ
05/18MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son hopes 'winged unicorns' can save crumbling tech empire
RE
05/17JACK MA : Alibaba's Jack Ma resigns from SoftBank board
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Tim Cook Jean-françois Decaux Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Ralph Hamers David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Robert Iger Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Michael Sen Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group