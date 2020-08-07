Log in
Business Leaders
Daniel Loeb

Age : 57
Public asset : 10,887,833 USD
Linked companies :
No connection available

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

08/07/2020 | 05:16am EDT
Tencent Stock Drops After Firm Is Targeted by Trump Executive Order

Shares of Tencent Holdings plunged as much as 10%, hours after President Trump signed an executive order that would bar U.S. entities from transacting with the Chinese internet giant. 

 
Trump Executive Orders Target TikTok, WeChat Apps

President Trump issued a pair of executive orders imposing new limits on Chinese social-media apps TikTok and WeChat, escalating tensions with Beijing and effectively setting a 45-day deadline for an American company to purchase TikTok's U.S. operations. 

 
AstraZeneca Strikes Deal to Produce Covid-19 Vaccine for China

AstraZeneca has agreed to have a Chinese drugmaker produce hundreds of millions of doses of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine for use in China if it is approved by regulators there, a deal that expands China's access to potential vaccine options. 

 
Billionaire Daniel Loeb's Third Point Re to Merge With Sirius Group

Third Point Reinsurance, backed by U.S. hedge-fund manager Daniel Loeb, said it would merge with Sirius International Insurance Group, whose majority shareholder in China has been under financial pressure. 

 
News Corp Posts Wider Loss as Coronavirus Pummels Advertising Revenue

News Corp posted a wider loss in its latest quarter as advertising revenue halved amid the coronavirus pandemic, more than offsetting profit growth at Wall Street Journal parent Dow Jones & Co. and at the company's video-subscription unit. 

 
T-Mobile Overtakes AT&T to Become No. 2 Carrier

T-Mobile US said it vaulted ahead of rival AT&T Inc. in the race for wireless customers to become the country's second-largest cellphone carrier. 

 
Uber Ridership Fails to Recover as Pandemic Drives Another Big Loss

Uber Technologies posted another big loss with little sign of recovery in its core ride-hailing business as the coronavirus pandemic drags on, though stay-at-home orders have fueled company's food-delivery business. 

 
Fortnite Creator Epic Games Valued at $17.3 Billion After Latest Funding Round

Epic Games, the company behind the blockbuster videogame "Fortnite," has raised $1.78 billion in the latest round of investment, including a previously disclosed $250 million investment from Sony Corp. 

 
Hedge Fund Leading Battle Over Neiman Marcus's MyTheresa Faces Inquiry

A prominent hedge-fund manager has been accused of using his influence at investment bank Jefferies to profit from buying shares in MyTheresa, a Neiman Marcus e-commerce spinoff. 

 
NYSE Owner Agrees to Buy Mortgage-Software Firm Ellie Mae

Intercontinental Exchange, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, said it would acquire mortgage-software firm Ellie Mae, a landmark bet by the exchange giant on the digitization of the U.S. mortgage industry.

