Business Leaders
Daniel Loeb

Age : 57
Public asset : 10,887,833 USD
Linked companies :
No connection available

News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

08/10/2020 | 12:16am EDT
Tech, Financial Firms Eye Ways to Save TikTok's U.S. Operations From  Ban

Several investment and technology firms are exploring a potential deal for the U.S. operations of TikTok, which is facing a Trump administration ban, but they each would have to surmount hurdles at least as high as the Chinese social-media platform's main suitor, Microsoft. 

 
Berkshire's Profit Jumps as Market Rebound Boosts Results

Warren Buffett's conglomerate said its second-quarter earnings surged 86%, as a rebound in the stock market offset a profit decline in the company's operations and a large write-down for Precision Castparts. 

 
To Some Investors, 10-Year Treasury Note Isn't What It Was

For years, the 10-year U.S. Treasury note has been every investor's touchstone. Now some people are saying they can't trust its signals the way they once did. 

 
Life Insurance Companies Want Access to Your Medical Files

With consumers reluctant to venture out to a lab or doctor's office, insurers are crunching the data in existing digital records. 

 
Singapore Police Bring First Charges Linked to Wirecard

Singapore police brought their first criminal charges against an individual linked to the suspected fraud at Wirecard AG, the one-time German technology star that collapsed at the end of June after admitting more than $2 billion of cash on its balance sheet was fake. 

 
Goldman Sachs Restates Earnings After $3.9 Billion Malaysia Settlement

Goldman Sachs restated its second-quarter earnings lower after reaching a $3.9 billion settlement with the government of Malaysia to resolve an investigation into its work for a corrupt investment fund. 

 
Clearlake Capital's New Plus Fund Is Expected to Surpass $1 Billion

Clearlake Capital Group is expected to surpass its $1 billion target for a new fund being raised to support investments through the firm's other funds, according to a person familiar with the matter. 

 
Billionaire Daniel Loeb's Third Point Re to Merge With Sirius Group

Third Point Reinsurance, backed by U.S. hedge-fund manager Daniel Loeb, said it would merge with Sirius International Insurance Group, whose majority shareholder in China has been under financial pressure. 

 
Finally, a Path Emerges to European Bank Mergers

Intesa Sanpaolo's successful pursuit of Italian peer UBI shows that local consolidation is possible, and barriers to cross-border deals may be slipping too. 

 
Auto-Lending Binge Threatens to Unwind as Stimulus Measures Ease

Borrowing for cars, trucks and SUVs rose more than 90% in the past decade. But that lending boom threatens to unravel as payment deferrals end while unemployment remains high and stimulus fades.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.79% 212.48 Delayed Quote.34.74%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.97% 208.27 Delayed Quote.-9.42%
THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD. 7.17% 8.82 Delayed Quote.-16.16%
WIRECARD AG -3.16% 1.8 Delayed Quote.-98.33%
