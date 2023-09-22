The FTSE 100 closed up 0.07% as an improvement in retail sales and an uplifting U.K. consumer confidence index threw some hope for the economy. "Following a week which saw investors shed stocks at the fastest weekly rate in 2023 while U.S. yields rallied to more-than-decade highs, stock indices stabilized near key technical support on short-covering into the weekend," IG analyst Axel Rudolph says in a note. Ocado was the day's highest riser, up 6.7%, after a recommendation downgrade by BNP Paribas Exane to underperform from neutral, followed by Rightmove and Lloyds, up 2.4% and 2.1% respectively. Halma, Entain and Centrica led the session's fallers, down 3.75%, 3% and 2.8% respectively.

COMPANIES NEWS:

Croda International Appoints Danuta Gray as Chair Designate

Croda International named Danuta Gray as its new chair, succeeding Anita Frew who will retire after nine years in the role.

---

Compass Group North America COO to Step Down; CFO Named Successor

Compass Group said Gary Green, its chief operating officer, North America, will step down from the role at the end of November after nearly 40 years of service, and named Chief Financial Officer Palmer Brown as his successor.

---

Gemfields Group Revenue Fell 20% on Lower Production

Gemfields Group said revenue fell 20% in the first half of the year, mainly on lower production, and that its board won't declare an interim dividend as it did last year.

---

Ergomed Expects to Meet Full-Year Views After Pretax Profit Edged Up

Ergomed said it expects to meet its full-year expectations as it reported pretax profit that edged up for the first half of 2023.

---

Investec Expects Profits to Rise, Return on Equity to Meet Targets

Investec said it expects adjusted operating pretax profit to rise, driven by strong results in both its U.K. and South African unit, and its return on equity to meet its guidance in the first half of its fiscal year.

---

Microsoft's Activision Deal Moves Closer as U.K. Regulator Accepts Changes -- WSJ

By Elena Vardon

---

Katoro Gold Shares Plummet on Cash Resource Worries

Shares in Katoro Gold dropped 24% after the company said its existing cash resources are expected to run out this month and it is therefore reliant on a fundraise to fund its working capital.

---

Home REIT Tenant in Liquidation Surrenders Leases on 146 Properties

Home REIT said that Redemption Project CIC has agreed to surrender its leases on 146 properties, equating to around 6% of Home REIT's portfolio by number of properties.

---

R&Q Insurance Shares Rise After Talks for Accredited Sale Confirmed

R&Q Insurance Holdings shares rose on Friday after the group said it is in advanced talks to sell its program management business Accredited to Canadian investment management firm Onex Corporation.

---

Mothercare Shares Drop After Pretax Profit Fell on Russia Exit

Shares in Mothercare fell 16% after the company said pretax profit fell in fiscal 2023, following the withdrawal of its business in Russia.

---

Datalex Loss Narrows on Rising Revenue, Boosted by Growth in New-Customer Numbers

Datalex said its first-half pretax loss narrowed as revenue rose, helped by growth in new customer numbers amid the travel sector's continued recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

---

Zegona Communications Confirms Talks to Buy Vodafone's Spanish Unit

Zegona Communications confirmed it is in discussions with Vodafone Group regarding a potential acquisition of the U.K.-based telecommunications group's Spanish business, the company said Friday.

---

Agronomics to Buy Back Up to GBP3 Mln Shares to Boost Stock Price

Agronomics Ltd. will buyback up to 3 million pounds ($3.7 million) of shares over six months, starting from Oct. 2, to reduce its share capital and bid to improve its share price.

---

Adevinta Shares Surge on Confirmation of Blackstone-Permira Takeover Proposal

Shares in eBay-backed Adevinta surged after the Norwegian online marketplace company confirmed it has received a potential takeover bid from a consortium led by Permira and Blackstone.

---

Braemar Expects FY 2024 Profit to Meet Views

Braemar PLC is on track to post underlying operating profit for fiscal 2024 in line with market expectations as it is confident on its second-half outlook, and said it will publish its delayed results for fiscal 2023 next month.

---

Ascential Shares Rose on Improved Earnings

Shares in Ascential rose as much as 14% on Friday after the company said earnings improved in the first half of the year, with its pretax loss narrowing significantly.

---

London Security Pretax Profit, Revenue Grew on More Inspections, Favorable FX

London Security has reported a pretax profit increase as revenue grew as it completed more inspections, as well as a favorable currency exchange rate.

---

OPG Power Shares to be Suspended From Trading On Results Delay

OPG Power Ventures said it expects to report its performance for fiscal 2023 was in line with market expectations, but that its shares will be suspended from trading on the AIM due to a delay in reporting its results.

---

European Telecom Industry Gets Mixed Signals From Investors -- Talking Markets

Some investors are dialing up their bets on large European telecommunications companies, but shares struggle to recover previous highs amid a challenging near-term industry outlook due to muted top-line growth, stiff competition and heavy investments, analysts say.

---

City Pub Group to Buy Back Up to GBP1.5 Mln of Shares

City Pub Group said it will buy back up to 1.5 million pounds ($1.8 million) of shares.

---

Gama Aviation Pretax Loss Widens, Margin Drops

Gama Aviation has reported a widened pretax loss, and a gross profit margin drop, despite revenue growing slightly.

---

Ascent Resources Shares Rise After Securing Insurance for Slovenia Claim

Ascent Resources shares rose after it said it has secured an "after the event", or ATE insurance policy related to its 656.5 million euros ($700 million) Energy Charter Treaty damages claim against Slovenia.

Contact: London NewsPlus, Dow Jones Newswires;

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-22-23 1304ET