UPS Replaces CEO David Abney With Board Member -- Update

By Paul Ziobro

United Parcel Service Inc. said Chief Executive David Abney is stepping down from the role and will be succeeded by board member Carol Tomé, the first outsider to run the century-old delivery giant.

Ms. Tomé, a longtime UPS director and former finance chief at Home Depot Inc., will take over as CEO on June 1. Mr. Abney, who also serves as chairman, will become executive chairman on that date and retire from the board entirely on Sept. 30.

UPS said William Johnson, its lead independent director, will become nonexecutive chairman on Sept. 30.

Mr. Abney, like many UPS leaders, is a company lifer. He has spent nearly a half-century at the delivery giant, starting as a part-time package loader in college and rising through the ranks to hold several key posts including president of UPS International and chief operating officer. He took over as CEO in September 2014.

His exit follows on the heels of the departure of UPS's No. 2 executive. Chief Operating Officer Jim Barber, 59 years old, retired in January. The company veteran was widely seen as Mr. Abney's most likely successor and his departure opened up the CEO race. The company hasn't filled the vacancy created by Mr. Barber's retirement.

