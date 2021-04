By Andrew Tangel

Boeing Co. said Tuesday its board will allow Chief Executive David Calhoun to serve five years beyond the company's standard retirement age, a vote of confidence in his leadership amid the continuing challenges for the plane maker.

Boeing also said Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will retire in July.

Write to Andrew Tangel at Andrew.Tangel@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-21 0933ET