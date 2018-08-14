Log in
David Einhorn

Birthday : 11/30/1968
Public asset : 91,405,382 USD
Biography : David Michael Einhorn is a businessperson who founded Greenlight Capital, Inc. and Greenlight Privat

Billionaire Investor David Einhorn Hit In Monsanto Ruling

08/14/2018 | 04:21pm CEST

By Rachael Levy

One of billionaire hedge-fund manager David Einhorn's stock picks was stung this week after the company lost a crucial case in California.

Shares in Bayer AG fell sharply on Monday after Monsanto Co. -- which the German chemical company recently acquired -- was ordered to pay $289.2 million in a landmark lawsuit over whether exposure to two of its weed killers caused cancer. The ruling by a California state jury on Friday found that Monsanto's Roundup and Ranger Pro products presented a "substantial danger" to consumers, and that the St. Louis-based company knew -- or should have known -- the potential risks they posed.

Bayer is among the top recent holdings at Mr. Einhorn's Greenlight Capital, according to a client update reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Bayer and four other holdings -- Brighthouse Financial Inc., General Motors Co., gold and Green Brick Partners Inc. -- were Mr. Einhorn's top five positions standing to benefit from a rise in price, according to the document.

Later Tuesday, many hedge funds are expected to release 13-F filings which will disclose their positions as of the end of the second quarter. Greenlight's 13-F came out Tuesday morning, but Bayer wasn't included.

Bayer, whose shares are down about 10% since last Friday, said Monday that the jury's verdict was "at odds with the weight of scientific evidence, decades of real world experience and the conclusions of regulators around the world." It also noted that the verdict remains subject to post-trial motions and an appeal.

Greenlight Capital has had a rough few years, with investors pulling money from the firm.

A fund that roughly tracks Greenlight's flagship strategy fell 18.2% this year through the end of July, according to the recent update sent to clients.

"Over the past three years, our results have been far worse than we could have imagined, and it's been a bull market to boot," Mr. Einhorn wrote in a separate recent letter. "Right now the market is telling us we are wrong, wrong, wrong about nearly everything."

Mr. Einhorn has been pushing a bet that shares in Tesla Inc., the carmaker run by Elon Musk, will fall. Tesla shares rose last week after Mr. Musk tweeted that he had "financing secured" for a deal to take Tesla private at $420 a share. In the last week, shares have fallen back amid questions about the financing.

The value of an investment in Mr. Einhorn's main fund was down 11.3% at the end of 2017 from the end of 2014. The S&P 500 rose 38.3%, including dividends, in the same period. The average stock-focused hedge fund gained 18.3% in the period, according to HFR, a firm that tracks hedge funds.

Write to Rachael Levy at rachael.levy@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.48% 25311.64 Delayed Quote.1.90%
NASDAQ 100 0.60% 7446.4829 Delayed Quote.15.71%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.62% 7869.0806 Delayed Quote.13.27%
S&P 500 -0.40% 2821.93 Real-time Quote.5.97%
