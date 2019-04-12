Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

David Einhorn

Birthday : 11/30/1968
Public asset : 53,980,239 USD
Biography : Founder of Greenlight Capital, Inc. and Greenlight Private Equity Partners, David Michael Einhorn is

David Einhorn's Greenlight says Tesla 'on the brink' of failure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 08:19pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: David Einhorn, President of Greenlight Capital, Inc., presents during the 2018 Sohn Investment Conference in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital renewed criticism of Elon Musk and Tesla Inc, saying the electric car company appeared to be "on the brink" of failure again, according to a letter sent to clients of the hedge fund on Friday.

The letter cited a lack of demand, "desperate" price cuts, layoffs, "closing-and-then-not-closing" stores, closing service centres, slashing capital expenditures, rushed product announcements and "a new effort to distract investors from the demand problem with hyperbole over TSLA's autonomous driving capabilities."

"We believe that right here, right now, the company appears to again be on the brink," the letter said. Greenlight is short Tesla stock, recently a profitable bet. Tesla's share price declined from $332.80 to $279.86 in the first quarter. On Friday, shares of Tesla were trading around $268 per share.

Tesla did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Greenlight said its funds gained 11 percent over the first three months of 2019, slightly below the gain of the S&P 500 Index. Despite the gains so far this year, "it continued to be a challenging environment for our investment style with growth stocks performing much better than value stocks," the letter said.

"In the context of this headwind and a sizable short portfolio, we are pleased with the quarterly result," it added.

Greenlight noted that last summer, Musk had promised Tesla would be profitable and cash flow positive in every quarter going forward. "He repeated that forecast as recently as the end of January," Greenlight said.

"That promise has failed to materialise. The question at hand is: in a few months will Musk be again bragging that he saved the company from the brink of failure, or will TSLA in fact fail this time?"

Greenlight Capital and its founder Einhorn first rose to prominence for making a prescient call on Lehman Brothers’ accounting troubles before the firm’s collapse. Late last year, Greenlight compared Tesla to Lehman.

In Greenlight's letter, Einhorn said the fund's biggest gainers during the first quarter included AerCap Holdings, Brighthouse Financial, Deutsche Pfandbriefbank, General Motors and Green Brick Partners.

Einhorn said Brighthouse has been misunderstood because GAAP accounting requires that hedges get marked to market each quarter while liabilities are not.

"This creates a mismatch between how BHF's assets and liabilities are treated in response to market moves," Einhorn said. "All else being equal, BHF benefits from rising equity markets and higher interest rates, as the economic gain from lower expected claims more than offsets the company's losses on its hedges."

(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Susan Thomas)

By Lawrence Delevingne
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. 1.57% 49.21 Delayed Quote.22.35%
BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL INC. 1.14% 39.98 Delayed Quote.29.69%
DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG 3.34% 11.46 Delayed Quote.31.12%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.03% 26412.3 Delayed Quote.13.22%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION 0.97% 39.71 Delayed Quote.18.71%
GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC -2.29% 8.96 Delayed Quote.23.76%
NASDAQ 100 0.44% 7628.149775 Delayed Quote.19.98%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.46% 7984.163711 Delayed Quote.20.03%
S&P 500 0.66% 2907.41 Delayed Quote.15.22%
TESLA -0.27% 267.7 Delayed Quote.-19.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about David Einhorn
 
08:19pDAVID EINHORN : David Einhorn's Greenlight says Tesla 'on the brink' of failure
RE
01/23DAVID EINHORN : Einhorn's Greenlight Capital up 11 percent in year to date
RE
2018DAVID EINHORN : Losses at Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight grow in November
RE
2018DAVID EINHORN : 'Despondent' Musk's Tesla resembles Lehman, Greenlight's Einhorn says
RE
2018DAVID EINHORN : Bayer Brings No Relief to Einhorn -- WSJ
DJ
2018DAVID EINHORN : Billionaire Investor David Einhorn Hit In Monsanto Ruling
DJ
2018DAVID EINHORN : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
2018DAVID EINHORN : Greenlight's Einhorn says shorting shares of Assured Guaranty
RE
2018DAVID EINHORN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017DAVID EINHORN : Einhorn's Greenlight Capital Cuts Fred's Stake, Exits Time Warner
DJ
2017DAVID EINHORN : Investor Einhorn sees cash burn at Tesla, sticks with short bet
RE
2017DAVID EINHORN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017DAVID EINHORN : Einhorn's Greenlight Capital Cuts Apple Stake, Confirms Perrigo Position
DJ
2017DAVID EINHORN : Einhorn, nursing losses on Tesla, says investors 'hypnotized' by Musk
RE
2017DAVID EINHORN : Einhorn Ratchets Up His Pressure on GM
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
04/08DANIEL LOEB : Loeb's Third Point building stake to pressure Sony - sources
RE
04/11JEFF BEZOS : Walmart responds to Bezos with tweet asking Amazon to pay taxes
RE
04/08WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett urges Wells Fargo to look beyond Wall Street for next CEO - FT
RE
04/08CARLOS GHOSN : With one final vote, Nissan shareholders dump Ghosn, seek clarity on company's future
RE
01:47aJACK MA : China's Ant Financial amasses 50 million users, mostly low-income, in new health plan
RE
04/10JACK MA : China's giant money market fund relaxes investment restrictions
RE
08:19pDAVID EINHORN : David Einhorn's Greenlight says Tesla 'on the brink' of failure
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Leonardo Del Vecchio Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Ralph Dommermuth Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Rakesh Kapoor Edward Lampert Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Pierre Nanterme Michael O'leary Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Hubert Sagnières Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab David Simon Ulrich Spiesshofer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber John Williamson Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About