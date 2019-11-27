Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

David Hearn

Age : 63
Public asset : 833,690 USD
Linked companies : The a2 Milk Company Limited
Biography : Mr. David Hearn is a Chairman at The a2 Milk Co. Ltd.

Safestore Holdings Appoints David Hearn as Chairman From January

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 04:19am EST

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Safestore Holdings PLC said Wednesday that David Hearn has been appointed chairman of the company from January 1.

The self-storage company said Mr. Hearn will succeed Alan Lewis, who will retire from the board on the same day in 2020.

Safestore said Mr. Hearn has previously been chief executive officer at Goodman Fielder in Australasia, United Biscuits in Europe and Asia, Cordiant Plc in the U.S. and the U.K., and is currently chairman of the a2 Milk Co. Ltd. (ATM.NZ).

Shares at 0900 GMT were up 8.50 pence, or 1.2%, at 743 pence.

Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A2 MILK COMPANY LTD End-of-day quote.
DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 30.15 End-of-day quote.-35.64%
LEWIS GROUP LIMITED -3.01% 31.95 End-of-day quote.-7.39%
SAFESTORE HOLDINGS PLC 0.68% 739.5 Delayed Quote.45.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about David Hearn
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
11/22ELON MUSK : Tesla's electric pickup breaks the mould with angular design and armored glass
RE
11/23ELON MUSK : About 150,000 orders thus far for Tesla Cybertruck
RE
11/26BERNARD ARNAULT : How LVMH's whirlwind courtship sealed $16 billion Tiffany deal
RE
11/25ELON MUSK : Musk suggests Tesla has 200,000 orders for Cybertruck
RE
11/26ELON MUSK : Musk to testify in own defense in defamation trial, his lawyer says
RE
11/26TOM BARRACK : Activist investor seeks to oust Trump friend Barrack from CEO job at Colony Capital
RE
12:23aELON MUSK : Musk won't settle 'pedo guy' defamation lawsuit, lawyer says
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Thierry Breton Thomas Buberl Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn Philip Green Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Guido Kerkhoff John Legere Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Mark Parker Philippe Petitcolin Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Mark Smucker Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Steve Wynn Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group