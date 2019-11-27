Safestore Holdings Appoints David Hearn as Chairman From January

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Safestore Holdings PLC said Wednesday that David Hearn has been appointed chairman of the company from January 1.

The self-storage company said Mr. Hearn will succeed Alan Lewis, who will retire from the board on the same day in 2020.

Safestore said Mr. Hearn has previously been chief executive officer at Goodman Fielder in Australasia, United Biscuits in Europe and Asia, Cordiant Plc in the U.S. and the U.K., and is currently chairman of the a2 Milk Co. Ltd. (ATM.NZ).

Shares at 0900 GMT were up 8.50 pence, or 1.2%, at 743 pence.

Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com