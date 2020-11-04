Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

David Henry

Age : 70
Public asset : 2,905,368 USD
Biography : David B. Henry is a businessperson who founded Peaceable Street Capital LLC and who has been the hea

Analysis: Wall Street firms crave certainty about U.S. election, hope for quick stimulus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 12:11pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A sign for Wall Street is seen with a giant American flag in the background across from the New York Stock Exchange

NEW YORK (Reuters) - With the U.S. presidential election turning into a nail-biter, bankers, traders and financial analysts told Reuters on Wednesday that Wall Street was worried the ultimate winner could have tough sledding working with a divided Congress to fight the coronavirus pandemic and pass a quick economic stimulus package.

They spoke as several key states were still reporting tight margins between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Though Biden has the lead, millions of votes still need to be counted and the outcome may not be certain for days.

Meanwhile, Congress looked to remain divided. Democrats maintained a firm grip on the House of Representatives which means Trump would probably have to compromise to pass legislation. Republicans looked likely to keep control of the Senate, which would make it harder for a Biden administration to get legislation passed or cabinet members or judges approved.

"Now having (a stimulus package) done in early January or February becomes a big feat," said a bank lobbyist who was not authorized to speak publicly. "That's where the minds of bank managements are going to be next and that is certainly what the markets are focused on."

Major U.S. stock indexes opened 0.1% to 2.5% higher on Wednesday, not the relief rally some had expected, but also not a terrifying plunge. Investors who wanted to make daring bets largely put those positions on ahead of the election and want certainty before taking further action, sources said.

JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon, one of Wall Street's emissaries, urged people to be patient for the final election results and said he had faith in the systems that will decide the outcome. Other prominent financiers took to Twitter to joke about the situation or express personal feelings.

"I was wrong. It hurts," wrote Mike Novogratz, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc partner who is now active in cryptocurrency and donates to Democrats. He had expected voters to hand Biden a more decisive win.

Ahead of the election, the financial industry's biggest worry was soaring taxes and tough regulation if a "blue wave" on election day put Biden in the White House and Democrats in control of both the Senate and the House.

This scenario sparked worry that pressure from progressive Wall Street critics like Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could push Biden further from his historically moderate positions on the economy and regulations.

Concerns receded with election tallies showing Biden ahead and Republicans almost certain to hold the Senate, Wall Street sources said.

"The concept that Elizabeth Warren would be running Treasury and Bernie Sanders would be running the Department of Labor is a lot less likely this morning than it was if we have had that 'Blue Wave,'" said Fred Cannon, research director for Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

Still, big financial companies remain anxious that the federal government will struggle to pass meaningful legislation to control the pandemic or help consumers and businesses struggling through lockdown measures, he said.

David Boies, a prominent corporate lawyer who represented former Vice President Al Gore in a U.S. Supreme Court case that put Republican George W. Bush, in the White House, said his Wall Street contacts prefer a divided government that makes it hard to pass laws that make extreme changes in the status quo.

This unusual election say historically high turnout in a politically polarized population and a much larger than usual number of mail-in votes during a deadly pandemic, which slowed down vote counting in key states. The divide between Biden and Trump narrowed from about 200,000 votes to just 6,000 within hours, he noted. He believes the uncertainty could last several days.

"Everyone, whether it's the man in the street or the man on Wall Street, is fascinated and focused on how this is changing," Boies said.

(Reporting by David Henry and Suzanne Barlyn; Additional reporting by Alwyn Scott, Anna Irrera, Lawrence Delevingne and Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by David Gregorio)

By David Henry and Suzanne Barlyn


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -2.01% 101.42 Delayed Quote.-25.82%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.00% 199.99 Delayed Quote.-13.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about David Henry
 
12:11pDAVID HENRY : Wall Street firms crave certainty about U.S. election, hope for quick stimulus
RE
07:01aALRIK DANIELSON : Bearings maker SKF announces fresh targets, aims for 14% core profit margin
RE
11/03JACK MA : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/03JACK MA : The rise of Jack Ma's Ant Group
RE
11/02JACK MA : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/02JACK DORSEY : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/02RALPH HAMERS : New UBS CEO Hamers tells staff to be flexible, agile, focused
RE
11/01PETER KING : Westpac Annual Profit Drops 66% Amid Rise in Provisions, Costs -- Update
DJ
11/01MUKESH AMBANI : Future Retail says Amazon dispute order not binding on company
RE
10/30LEON BLACK : A $433 Billion Wall Street Giant Has a Reputation Problem. It's Josh Harris's Job to Fix It.
DJ
10/30PAUL JACOBS : Delta Air Lines CFO Jacobson to resign, join GM as finance head
RE
10/30JEFF BEZOS : Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election
RE
10/30BERNARD ARNAULT : Penny-pincher or deal king? Arnault gets his discount in Tiffany takeover
RE
10/29LEON BLACK : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/29MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg Sees Future in Connections, Entertainment
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
10/30LEON BLACK : A $433 Billion Wall Street Giant Has a Reputation Problem. It's Josh Harris's Job to Fix It.
DJ
10/29BERNARD ARNAULT : Tiffany Agrees to New Deal Terms With LVMH -- Update
DJ
11/01MUKESH AMBANI : Future Retail says Amazon dispute order not binding on company
RE
10/28JEFF BEZOS : Bezos-backed British startup run by ex-Uber executive is sued for fraud, theft
RE
10/29CHRISTOPHE BECK : Ecolab Promotes Operating Chief Christophe Beck to CEO
DJ
10/29JACK MA : Ant IPO Promises $8 Billion Gain for Elite Group of Foreign Investors
DJ
11/02RALPH HAMERS : New UBS CEO Hamers tells staff to be flexible, agile, focused
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Mary Barra Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Warren Buffett Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone Bertrand Camus Jean-pierre Clamadieu Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Nicandro Durante Sergio Ermotti Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Ralph Hamers David Henry Carl Icahn Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Catherine Macgregor James Murdoch Elon Musk Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Patrick Pouyanné Alessandro Profumo Pedro Pullen Parente Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Kasper Rorsted Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel Gilberto Tomazoni Philippe Varin François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group