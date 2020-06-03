Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

David Henry

Age : 70
Public asset : 2,882,539 USD
Biography : David B. Henry is a businessperson who founded Peaceable Street Capital LLC and who has been at the

Asian shares hit two-month high as economic optimism spreads

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 11:05pm EDT
An investor sits next to a stock quotation board at a brokerage office in Beijing

By Stanley White and David Henry

Asian shares rose to a two-month high on Thursday as government stimulus expectations supported investor confidence in an economic recovery from the global coronavirus pandemic.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4%, earlier touching the highest since March 9.

Shares in Australia rose 0.66% after the country's prime minister unveiled a fourth stimulus package to repair the economy.

Chinese shares were little changed due to lingering worries about diplomatic tension between the United States and China, while U.S. stock futures fell 0.23%.

The euro held onto gains before a European Central Bank meeting later on Thursday, where policymakers are expected to increase debt purchases to support the bloc's weakest economies.

Oil prices fell, reversing gains made the previous session, due to uncertainty about supply cuts by major producers.

Markets for risk assets have been on a tear, carrying some stock market indexes to within sight of levels before the coronavirus outbreak.

The Nasdaq Composite,, the S&P 500, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are close to overtaking all-time closing highs registered in February.

"Liquidity provision by central banks - and expectations that more is coming - is helping to support the recent drive in risk markets," ANZ Research senior economist Liz Kendall and strategist David Croy, said in a note early on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japanese shares snapped a three-day winning streak and fell 0.06%.

Hong Kong's stock market gave up early gains and traded 0.12% lower due to concerns about Beijing's plans for a new national security law for the former British colony.

The euro held near multi-month highs in Asia amid growing expectations the ECB will increase the size of its 750 billion euro ($669 billion) Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme, when it meets on Thursday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year eased slightly to 0.7425% in Asia on Thursday.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, reached 55 basis points on Wednesday, the steepest level since mid-March. A steepening curve often points to a stronger economy.

Governments around the world have gradually started to lift tough lockdown measures imposed to contain the coronavirus which has infected nearly 6.4 million people and killed over 379,000.

Markets await Friday's U.S. Labor Department May jobs report, which is expected to show the unemployment rate soaring to a post-World War Two high of nearly 20% from 14.7% in April.

On Wednesday, a report showed U.S. private payrolls fell less than expected in May, suggesting layoffs were abating as businesses reopen.

U.S. crude dipped 1.85% to $36.60 a barrel. Brent crude fell 1.18% to $39.32 per barrel.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,704.31 an ounce early on Thursday after losing 1.6 % on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Stanley White in Tokyo and David Henry in New York; Editing by Sam Holmes and Lincoln Feast.)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.05% 26269.89 Delayed Quote.-9.80%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.16% 39.25 Delayed Quote.-41.61%
NASDAQ 100 0.49% 9704.687614 Delayed Quote.10.58%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.78% 9682.91091 Delayed Quote.7.09%
S&P 500 1.36% 3122.87 Delayed Quote.-3.34%
WTI -1.17% 36.575 Delayed Quote.-42.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about David Henry
 
06/03DAVID HENRY : Asian shares hit two-month high as economic optimism spreads
RE
05/03DAVID HENRY : Tighter scrutiny of derivatives clearers proposed amid standoff with banks
RE
04/14DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan profit dives as banks brace for coronavirus-led loan defaults
RE
04/03DAVID HENRY : Soaring unemployment increases odds U.S. banks will cut dividends
RE
03/26DAVID HENRY : U.S. banks borrow at discount window after Fed offers stigma relief
RE
03/10DAVID HENRY : Global banks, funds add allies in push for clearinghouse capital
RE
02/25DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan gets busy in repo lending after regulatory nod -CFO
RE
01/13DAVID HENRY : As businesses hold back, U.S. consumers seen boosting big banks' profits
RE
2019DAVID HENRY : Global banks, funds call for more capital from derivatives clearing houses
RE
2019DAVID HENRY : Too big to lend? JPMorgan cash hit Fed limits, roiling U.S. repos
RE
2019DAVID HENRY : U.S. bankers seize on repo-market stress to push for softer liquidity rules
RE
2019DAVID HENRY : Worldpay charges, disclosed in fine print, anger small U.S. merchants
RE
2019DAVID HENRY : U.S. banks limp away from hopes of interest margin expansion
RE
2019DAVID HENRY : Capital One customer data breach rattles investors
RE
2019DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan shuffles CFO and card services executives
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
05/31JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Jeff Bezos invests in UK digital freight forwarder Beacon
RE
05/31CARLOS SLIM : Mexican broadcaster Televisa to launch mobile phone service, challenging Slim
RE
06/02MARK ZUCKERBERG : After Facebook staff walkout, Zuckerberg defends no action on Trump posts
RE
05/30URS ROHNER : Srf
RE
06/01LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio seeks bigger Mediobanca stake
RE
06/01WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed BYD to supply EV batteries to Ford
RE
05/28MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg distances Facebook from Twitter in Trump fight
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Tim Cook Jean-françois Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Patrick Pouyanné Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Michael Sen Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group