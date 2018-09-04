Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

David Henry

Age : 69
Public asset : 2,206,055 USD
Biography : Founder of Peaceable Street Capital, David B. Henry is a businessperson who has been at the helm of

Citigroup CFO Gerspach to retire, be replaced by Mason: memo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 07:12pm CEST
FILE PHOTO - The Citigroup Inc logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

ZURICH/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc longtime Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach will retire in March, to be replaced by Mark Mason, CFO of the institutional clients group, the third-largest U.S. bank told employees on Tuesday.

Gerspach, an accountant, joined Citigroup in 1990 and became CFO in July 2009. He became known for fielding analyst questions about the company's irregular progress in divesting businesses, satisfying new capital rules imposed by regulators and failing to meet financial targets.

He also had to answer for problems that cropped up at far-flung operations around the world, including losing $500 million on fraudulent loans in its Mexican bank.

"He has represented our company exceptionally well, not just in good times but in tough ones as well," Chief Executive Officer Mike Corbat said in the memo seen by Reuters.

Corbat also announced that North America CEO Bill Mills and Europe, Middle East and Africa CEO Jim Cowles would be leaving the bank at year-end, and named Kristine Braden, who is country officer for Switzerland, as his new chief of staff.

The changes follow an executive shuffle a few weeks ago at Citigroup's consumer bank, which has had trouble keeping up with performance expectations on Wall Street.

Mason takes over the CFO role at a time of investor frustration with Citigroup's lagging stock price. Its shares trade for about 1.2 times tangible book value compared with 2.1 times for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. bank by assets.

The institutional clients group where Mason is now finance chief provides trading, lending, treasury and investment banking services to large companies. He is also responsible for submitting Citigroup's capital plans to the U.S. Federal Reserve as part of its annual stress test, a process that determines how much money the bank can return to shareholders through dividends or stock buybacks.

In prior roles, Mason worked closely with Corbat to unload Citigroup's troubled assets following the 2007-2009 financial crisis, and later ran the private bank that caters to ultra-wealthy individuals.

Mason grew up in Queens, New York, and lived in a house overlooking an expressway to John F. Kennedy International Airport, he said in a 2017 podcast interview with the president of Howard University, his alma mater.

He and his younger brother were raised by a single mother with help from family members who lived nearby. He went to public schools until attending Howard for his undergraduate degree, then getting an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"We didn't have much, but we had a lot of family," Mason said. "So, it was a good childhood, but it was one that was short of money in ways, so I learned very early on the importance of hard work and the correlation between that and achievement and money."

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi in Zurich and David Henry in New York; Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Edmund Blair and Richard Chang)

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and David Henry
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP 0.16% 71.389 Delayed Quote.-4.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about David Henry
 
07:12pDAVID HENRY : memo
RE
08/22DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan extends Sapphire card brand to checking accounts
RE
08/13DAVID HENRY : Citigroup shakes up consumer bank and card chief leaves
RE
08/02DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan says it is a subject of SEC probe of ADR abuses
RE
07/13DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan profit beats on better-than-expected trading, loan growth
RE
07/09DAVID HENRY : Citigroup, with limited options, hopes to lure deposits digitally
RE
06/29DAVID HENRY : Deutsche Bank fails Fed stress test while three U.S. lenders stumble
RE
06/27DAVID HENRY : Largest banks clear U.S. Fed's toughest annual stress tests
RE
06/13DAVID HENRY : Citigroup CFO sees flat second-quarter markets revenue versus year earlier
RE
05/08DAVID HENRY : ValueAct takes $1.2 billion stake in Citigroup - letter
RE
05/02DAVID HENRY : Goldman Sachs vote backs pay, shows less support for stock plan
RE
04/24DAVID HENRY : Citi chairman says all options open to find his replacement
RE
04/17DAVID HENRY : Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce
RE
04/13DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan profit just below estimates on weak investment banking
RE
04/10DAVID HENRY : Doubts over U.S. bank capital payouts may cloud strong earnings
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/30ELON MUSK : Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
RE
08/31ELON MUSK : BlackRock voted to replace Tesla's Musk with independent chairman
RE
09/02JACK MA : minister
RE
08/30MARTIN BOUYGUES : Bouygues boss sees no French telecom tie-ups before next year
RE
08/29ELON MUSK : how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
RE
09/01MARTIN SORRELL : Out of Sorrell's shadow, Mark Read poised for top job at ad giant WPP
RE
08/31WARREN BUFFETT : Apple expected to unveil new iPhone models on September 12
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Tim Cook Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Patrick Drahi John Edwards David Einhorn Pierre Fabre Carlos Ghosn James Gorman David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Charles Koch Brian Krzanich Ulrich Lehner Robin Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma John Malone Sergio Marchionne Leslie Moonves Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Indra Nooyi James Packer John Paulson François-henri Pinault Georges Plassat Miuccia Prada Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Howard Schultz Charles Schwab Masayoshi Son Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.