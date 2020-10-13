Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

David Henry

Age : 70
Public asset : 2,960,380 USD
Biography : David B. Henry is a businessperson who founded Peaceable Street Capital LLC and who has been the hea

JPMorgan executives offer slightly brighter view on pandemic recession

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 12:00pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co executives are cautiously optimistic that the coronavirus pandemic will not send the economy into the worst possible tailspin, and feel confident enough in the bank's financial position to start repurchasing shares again soon if regulators allow.

Their comments came on Tuesday after JPMorgan reported much stronger-than-expected results for the third quarter, beating profit estimates and setting aside relatively little money for loan losses.

Only one of its four major units - consumer banking - saw revenue and profits decline, and even those customers are holding up relatively well, Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Piepszak said. Other businesses, including trading, investment banking, commercial lending and wealth management, posted gains.

Although JPMorgan expects loan losses to escalate, and added another $611 million to its loan loss reserves, that figure is tiny compared to the previous quarter and smaller than what many analysts had expected.

JPMorgan has the financial wherewithal to handle those losses and start buying back shares again if regulators will allow it, Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said. The Federal Reserve has ordered big banks to halt buyback programs and limit dividends through year-end.

"We'll be patient, but we have tremendous amount of wherewithal to do both when the time comes," he said. "And I hope we're allowed to do it before the stock is much higher."

JPMorgan shares fell 1.8% to $100.57 in morning trading. The stock is down 27.4% year-to-date.

As the largest U.S. bank and one of the biggest global lenders, JPMorgan's results are viewed as a barometer of the economy and financial markets.

Its profit rose 4% to $9.4 billion, or $2.92 per share, in the third quarter, compared with $9.1 billion, or $2.68 per share, in the year-ago period.

Analysts had expected its profit to fall, with a consensus estimate of $2.23 per share, according to Refinitiv.

JPMorgan's revenue fell slightly to $29.9 billion, but still came in ahead of expectations.

Trading was a bright spot for the third consecutive quarter, as market volatility caused volumes to swell. Revenue there jumped 30% to $6.6 billion.

Analysts cheered the results. Evercore ISI's Glenn Schorr called JPMorgan "the Rickey Henderson of banks," a reference to a celebrated Major League Baseball star.

"JPMorgan put up as strong of a quarter as we could have hoped for," he wrote in a note to clients.

Executives were careful not to offer too sunny an outlook, especially because Congress has failed to pass another stimulus bill. Lockdowns intended to prevent the virus from spreading have put millions out of work and shuttered thousands of businesses, causing the worst recession in decades.

JPMorgan looks at a range of possible economic outcomes when setting aside reserves, executives said. While its "base" case has improved from the second quarter, it could very well deteriorate again.

"There's so much uncertainty," said Dimon. "If better outcomes happen, we are over-reserved by $10 billion. If the double-dip happens, we would be under-reserved by $20 billion."

So far this year, JPMorgan has added $19.4 billion to its credit loss provisions, more than four times the comparable figure for 2019.

Low interest rates hurt JPMorgan's results in a predictable way, as the U.S. Federal Reserve is keeping rates at nearly zero to offset the impact of the pandemic.

JPMorgan's net interest income fell 9% to $13.1 billion in the third quarter and its net interest margin dropped to 1.82%. Those metrics are closely watched by investors to show how much central-bank rate policies are affecting income, and how well banks are managing their balance sheets.

JPMorgan maintained its forecast for full-year interest income at about $55 billion, but said adjusted annual expenses will be about $66 billion, worse than its prior forecast of $65 billion.

JPMorgan's results came in contrast to Citigroup Inc, which also reported earnings on Tuesday. Citigroup beat analyst estimates but executives offered a less optimistic economic outlook, especially for its consumer business.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Wells Fargo & Co and Bank of America Corp are scheduled to report results on Wednesday, with Morgan Stanley on Thursday.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Writing by Anirban Sen and Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Nick Zieminski)

By Noor Zainab Hussain and David Henry


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -4.80% 43.68 Delayed Quote.-45.32%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -1.62% 100.78 Delayed Quote.-26.51%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.59% 50.44 Delayed Quote.-1.33%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -1.55% 210.81 Delayed Quote.-8.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about David Henry
 
10/13MIKE CORBAT : Citigroup's Corbat faces tense analyst questions as he approaches exit
RE
10/13DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan sticks with plan to build giant New York headquarters
RE
10/13DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan executives offer slightly brighter view on pandemic recession
RE
10/13MICHAEL SEN : Fresenius Extends CEO's Contract for Five Years
DJ
10/13HONG LI : Malaysia's Top Glove hires banks for potential $1 billion HK listing - sources
RE
10/12LEON BLACK : Apollo CEO Black says he regrets ties to Epstein, denies any wrongdoing
RE
10/11RICHARD BRANSON : Wsj
RE
10/11RUPERT MURDOCH : Australian ex-PM Rudd calls for inquiry into Murdoch media dominance
RE
10/09DANIEL OCH : Billionaire U.S. investor Dan Och seeks $750 million for SPAC
RE
10/08CARL ICAHN : Icahn sees energy sector rebound but urges patience
RE
10/08BARBARA LAVERNOS : L'Oreal Names Barbara Lavernos as President of Research, Innovation and Technologies
DJ
10/08LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio ready to back 'ambitious' Mediobanca plans
RE
10/08ROBERT WALTERS : Robert Walters restores dividend, sees signs of hiring pick up
RE
10/08JAMES PACKER : Australia casino boss Packer flags Crown selldown after "painful" claims
RE
10/07ELON MUSK : Musk says Tesla to use new batteries, tech at Berlin factory; flags production risk
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
10/07ELON MUSK : Musk says Tesla to use new batteries, tech at Berlin factory; flags production risk
RE
10/08CARL ICAHN : Icahn sees energy sector rebound but urges patience
RE
10/11RICHARD BRANSON : Wsj
RE
10/08LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio ready to back 'ambitious' Mediobanca plans
RE
10/13DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan executives offer slightly brighter view on pandemic recession
RE
10/08JAMES PACKER : Australia casino boss Packer flags Crown selldown after "painful" claims
RE
10/07DANIEL LOEB : Activist investor Dan Loeb urges Disney to end dividend to fund streaming content
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Mary Barra Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Warren Buffett Bertrand Camus Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Firmino Ferreira Sampaio Neto Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein David Henry Carl Icahn Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Catherine Macgregor Trevor Milton Aditya Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa Sundar Pichai Patrick Pouyanné Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel Philippe Varin François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber Dieter Zetsche Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group