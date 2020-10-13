Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

David Henry

Age : 70
Public asset : 2,960,380 USD
Biography : David B. Henry is a businessperson who founded Peaceable Street Capital LLC and who has been the hea

JPMorgan sticks with plan to build giant New York headquarters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 06:25pm EDT
An artist's rendition shows how JPMorganÕs planned headquarters skyscraper could look in the New York City skyline

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co is forging ahead with plans to build a mammoth new headquarters in New York, Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said on Tuesday, despite the coronavirus pandemic casting serious doubt on the future of office buildings.

"We're building that headquarters for 50 years! It is not a short-term decision," Dimon said during a call with reporters after posting quarterly results.

Slated to open in 2024, for a price tag of as much as $3 billion, the building at 270 Park Avenue is to house about 14,000 employees.

At 1,425 feet, it would be the second-tallest office building in Manhattan behind One World Trade Center, nearly 200 feet higher than the Empire State Building and 225 feet above the nearby Bank of America Tower, according to the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat.

An illustration by Lewis Garrison, a 3-D architectural illustrator who likes to make video flyovers of skylines, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCydmhyt2iXAMmpNNVFG_EUg?view_as=subscriber envisions JPMorgan's new headquarters towering over Midtown Manhattan, a T-Rex in what might seem like a field of dinosaurs.

But since pandemic lockdowns happened in March, far fewer workers have been going into offices, making it unclear why such a big skyscraper is necessary.

JPMorgan has been showcasing new safety protocol and prodding white-collar employees to return, but New York's financial centers are nothing like they were before the pandemic. Major thoroughfares are more populated than when virus fears ran high, but the Midtown lunch crowd remains sparse.

The longer it goes on, the less temporary it seems.

Companies will need 10% to 20% less office space in a post-pandemic world, several real-estate brokerages predict. Nearly three-quarters of respondents to a Piper Sandler & Co survey in mid-September said they expect to work from home more often, up from 59% in its June tally.

Only one-in-five JPMorgan employees are going to offices in New York now, Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Piepszak said. The company does not expect that to change for the foreseeable future.

JPMorgan will have a lasting shift toward working from home, Dimon said, but he doesn't know how big the change will be. The bank has as many people assigned to other New York buildings as it plans to have in the skyscraper and can adjust if necessary, he said.

"We have plenty of leeway in how we manage our real estate over time," Dimon said.

JPMorgan likely will adopt new floor plans that are less dense with larger conference rooms and perhaps more private offices, said Dennis Donovan, principal at Wadley Donovan Gutshaw Consulting. The bank will be able to do that from scratch instead of retrofitting.

It may also be part of Dimon's legacy, a building to last beyond the time anyone is talking about his expense ratios or return on equity.

"It really is something that will endure well beyond COVID," said Jesse Keenan, a real-estate professor at Tulane University.

(This story has been refiled to correct the height comparison with Bank of America Tower in fourth paragraph to 225 feet, not 400 feet)

(Reporting by David Henry and Herb Lash in New York; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Nick Zieminski)

By David Henry and Herbert Lash


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -1.62% 100.78 Delayed Quote.-26.51%
PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES -1.33% 82.47 Delayed Quote.3.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about David Henry
 
10/13MIKE CORBAT : Citigroup's Corbat faces tense analyst questions as he approaches exit
RE
10/13DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan sticks with plan to build giant New York headquarters
RE
10/13DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan executives offer slightly brighter view on pandemic recession
RE
10/13MICHAEL SEN : Fresenius Extends CEO's Contract for Five Years
DJ
10/13HONG LI : Malaysia's Top Glove hires banks for potential $1 billion HK listing - sources
RE
10/12LEON BLACK : Apollo CEO Black says he regrets ties to Epstein, denies any wrongdoing
RE
10/11RICHARD BRANSON : Wsj
RE
10/11RUPERT MURDOCH : Australian ex-PM Rudd calls for inquiry into Murdoch media dominance
RE
10/09DANIEL OCH : Billionaire U.S. investor Dan Och seeks $750 million for SPAC
RE
10/08CARL ICAHN : Icahn sees energy sector rebound but urges patience
RE
10/08BARBARA LAVERNOS : L'Oreal Names Barbara Lavernos as President of Research, Innovation and Technologies
DJ
10/08LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio ready to back 'ambitious' Mediobanca plans
RE
10/08ROBERT WALTERS : Robert Walters restores dividend, sees signs of hiring pick up
RE
10/08JAMES PACKER : Australia casino boss Packer flags Crown selldown after "painful" claims
RE
10/07ELON MUSK : Musk says Tesla to use new batteries, tech at Berlin factory; flags production risk
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
10/07ELON MUSK : Musk says Tesla to use new batteries, tech at Berlin factory; flags production risk
RE
10/08CARL ICAHN : Icahn sees energy sector rebound but urges patience
RE
10/11RICHARD BRANSON : Wsj
RE
10/08LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio ready to back 'ambitious' Mediobanca plans
RE
10/13DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan executives offer slightly brighter view on pandemic recession
RE
10/08JAMES PACKER : Australia casino boss Packer flags Crown selldown after "painful" claims
RE
10/07DANIEL LOEB : Activist investor Dan Loeb urges Disney to end dividend to fund streaming content
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Mary Barra Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Warren Buffett Bertrand Camus Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Firmino Ferreira Sampaio Neto Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein David Henry Carl Icahn Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Catherine Macgregor Trevor Milton Aditya Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa Sundar Pichai Patrick Pouyanné Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel Philippe Varin François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber Dieter Zetsche Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group