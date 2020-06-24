Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

David Henry

Age : 70
Public asset : 2,687,274 USD
Biography : David B. Henry is a businessperson who founded Peaceable Street Capital LLC and who has been the hea

New-look U.S. bank 'stress tests' may leave analysts guessing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 08:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington

By David Henry and Pete Schroeder

U.S. bank analysts have cleared their diaries on Thursday ahead of a long evening poring over results of the Federal Reserve's bank health checks, which have been upended this year by the coronavirus pandemic.

Since 2009, toward the end of the financial crisis, the U.S. central bank has tested a snapshot of big bank balance sheets against an extreme hypothetical economic shock to assess their risk of losses, capital strength and capital requirements.

This year, analysts, investors and bankers are flying blind after the economic crisis triggered by the outbreak of novel coronavirus coincided with a new regulatory tweak to rip up the Fed's "stress test" playbook.

"Inevitably, there will be some surprises in the results," said Gerard Cassidy, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, adding that the tests were "a major event" due to the changes.

The uncertainty has been reflected in unusual volatility in options on bank securities in the last three months, according to Goldman Sachs research published on June 15.

The Fed will release results of the test, which was devised before the pandemic, on Thursday after markets close. The Fed is expected to provide guidance on how banks would fare if the current economic slump worsens.

But it will hold back information on each bank's capital requirements, and lenders will not be able to announce their plans for capital distributions, such as dividends, until Monday evening.

This year, the Fed will not outrightly "pass" or "fail" banks, making the results even more ambiguous for analysts and investors trying to calculate where each bank stands.

One item analysts say they will focus on is the impact of a new "stress capital buffer" the Fed introduced to better align lenders' capital requirements with their risk profiles.

The big unknown is how much that new buffer raises each banks' overall capital requirement: the closer that requirement gets to the bank's actual capital level, the greater the chance it must cut distributions. Dividend limits are calculated as a percentage of the past four quarters of income, which has been declining due to pandemic-related loan losses.

The Fed will not release final buffer data for several weeks, but analysts believe they can figure it out Thursday night using a formula in the new buffer rule, and other data the Fed will provide on how badly the tests dented banks' overall cushion.

For now, analysts expect most banks to be okay because of the strong buffers that were built up over the past decade, but it remains unclear how badly losses on loans to struggling consumers and companies could alter that calculation in coming months.

"Bank specific results will not be disclosed, so estimating capital plans will be challenged," Brian Kleinhanzl, an analyst with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, wrote on Friday. "Dividend cuts can still not be ruled out."

(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Pete Schroeder in Washington; Editing by Paul Simao)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -3.30% 198.02 Delayed Quote.-10.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about David Henry
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
06/19MARKUS BRAUN : Wirecard CEO Markus Braun Resigns With Immediate Effect
DJ
06/18HEINZ HERMANN THIELE : Handelsblatt
RE
06/18JAN MARSALEK : Wirecard Suspends COO Jan Marsalek on Revocable Basis
DJ
06/22JAN MARSALEK : Wirecard Dismisses Board Member Jan Marsalek Amid Accounting Scandal
DJ
02:48aMICHAEL DELL : Dell Explores Spinning Off $50 Billion VMware Stake -- WSJ
DJ
03:21pHEINZ HERMANN THIELE : Faz
RE
06/23ELON MUSK : Apple, Google, Amazon take aim at Trump visa ban
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-françois Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Wolfgang Porsche Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Urs Rohner Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Friede Springer Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele Eric Vallat François Villeroy De Galhau Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group