Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

David Jones

Age : 69
Public asset : 433,601 USD
Linked companies : Pentair PLC
Biography : David A. Jones is a businessperson who has been at the head of 6 different companies. Presently, he

S.Africa's Woolworths buoyed by fashion turnaround, shares rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 04:46am EDT
busA shopper walks to a Woolworths store in Sandton

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African retailer Woolworths Holdings Ltd reported a 2.1% drop in annual earnings on Thursday but cheered investors with a turnaround in its Fashion, Beauty and Home business that had weighed on sales.

Group Chief Executive Ian Moir has admitted previously to mistakes in its local fashion business, where poor product choices in clothing, especially in womenswear, hurt sales in the previous year.

The firm has since focused on what it describes as "beautiful basic" items that better target its customer base.

Sales in the Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home business rose by 1.5% and comparable sales by 1.0% in the 52 weeks ended June, reversing a 1.5% fall the previous year.

"The second-half is really worth calling out within Fashion, Beauty and Home. We got it back to where it should be, We've refocused the business and made the changes we talked about," Moir said during the company's results presentation.

"We're getting back to what Woolworths is all about. Its core basics are there, which are the building blocks of your wardrobe. We've reminded ourselves just who our customers are and we're delivering to them."

Second-half sales rose 5.5% while comparable sales were up 4.7%.

Group sales rose 3.9% to 78.2 billion rand ($5.13 billion), with adjusted profit before tax down 3.7% to 4.6 billion rand.

Shares in the company were up almost 5% at 54.53 rand by 1206 GMT as investors welcomed the unit's turnaround and looked beyond a fall in the group's adjusted headline earnings per share to 356.3 cents from 364.1 cents.

DAVID JONES PLAN

In Australia, David Jones, which was significantly impacted by sales disruption from its Elizabeth Street store refurbishment, saw sales fall by 0.8%, with comparable sales dipping 0.1%.

David Jones has been responding to pressures all department store operators face as shoppers opt for broader product ranges from global online players such as Amazon.com Inc, or speciality fast fashion brick-and-mortar stores like Inditex's Zara.

The business is in the middle of a plan by Moir to cut costs, turn its food business around and boost e-commerce investment to increase profits and sales.

David Jones is targeting a 10% online sales contribution to total sales by 2020 and 20% by 2025, compared with 7.7% in the past year.

Moir said David Jones will save about $7 million per year in costs after reducing some job positions and has identified another $30 million of costs that it can remove from other areas.

David Jones is also looking at exiting "marginal or undesirable leases" on expiry or earlier by negotiating with landlords more "aggressively", Moir told analysts.

"We're absolutely focused on getting our space down. Where we believe we can get to is a reduction of around 20% of our space by 2026," he said.

In the food business, David Jones will launch its first standalone store in October and is also launching 10 BP pilot forecourt sites by mid-2020.

($1 = 1.4806 Australian dollars)

($1 = 15.2369 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Jason Neely)

By Nqobile Dludla
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC. 3.91% 27.92 Delayed Quote.-11.00%
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD 3.82% 37.77 End-of-day quote.22.98%
WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.61% 53.93 End-of-day quote.-1.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about David Jones
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/23CHARLES KOCH : Billionaire industrialist and conservative donor David Koch dies at age 79
RE
02:15aJOHN FREDRIKSEN : media reports
RE
08/27FERDINAND PIËCH : Ferdinand Piech, architect of Volkswagen's global expansion, dies aged 82
RE
08/27PETER THIEL : Thiel's Founders Fund sells remaining Facebook shares
RE
08/27MARK SMUCKER : Weak dog food sales hit Smucker results; shares tumble
RE
08/26VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi moves against Mediaset's Europe plan, to fight voting ban
RE
08/29JACK MA : Tesla's Musk, Alibaba's Ma talk aliens and AI, skip issues like trade
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Philippe Brassac Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Patrick Drahi John Edwards John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn Mario Greco Philip Green Carl Icahn Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Ferdinand Piëch Reinhard Ploss Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Ann Sarnoff Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Mark Smucker Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Johannes Teyssen François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner John Williamson Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group