Air Liquide on Thursday said it will spend more than 400 million euros ($429.3 million) to build an electroylzer in Normandy as part of an agreement to supply TotalEnergies with hydrogen.

The French industrial gas company said its electrolyzer will have a capacity of 200 megawatts. It will supply the French energy and petrolium company's plant in Gonfreville, Normandy, France, with the hydrogen equivalent to 100 megawatts of power starting in the second half of 2026, it said. The other 100 megawatts will be used for customers in the Normandy industrial basin and for the development of low-carbon mobility, Air Liquide said.

As part of the agreement, TotalEnergies will generate up to 100 megawatts of renewable elctricity to power the electrolyzer, Air Liquide said. Air Liquide said it will sign long-term renewable power purchase agreements and use low-carbon energy from the French power grid for the remainder of the plant's needs.

