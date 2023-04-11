Advanced search
BMW's Electric-Vehicle Sales Rise In First Quarter

04/11/2023 | 05:39am EDT
By David Sachs


BMW AG on Tuesday reported a 83% on-year jump in battery-electric vehicle sales for the first quarter.

The German car maker, which includes the BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce brands, said it sold 64,647 fully-electric cars in the first three months of this year. The BMW brand more than doubled EV sales in the quarter, it said.

Electric vehicles, along with the high-end premium segment, will be a main driver of the company's overall growth this year, said Pieter Nota, management board member responsible for sales.

BMW said it is on track to achieve its guidance of a slight rise in sales at the group level this year.


Write to David Sachs at david.sachs@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-23 0538ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 2.21% 100.8 Delayed Quote.18.28%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC -0.20% 147.65 Delayed Quote.58.74%
