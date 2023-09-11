By David Sachs

BMW Group said Monday that it will spend more than 600 million pounds ($748 million) to produce two fully electric Mini models at its U.K. plants in Oxford and Swindon.

The German car company said it will convert its Mini plant in Oxford to an all-electric site by 2030 as part of the investment. Production on two fully electric models, the Mini Cooper and the Mini Aceman, will start in 2026, BMW said.

The U.K. Department of Business and Trade said the investment will secure 4,000 jobs.

