By David Sachs

Dassault Systemes on Tuesday confirmed its guidance for the year after revenue in the second quarter rose.

Reporting on a non-IFRS basis, the French software maker said total revenue rose to 1.45 billion euros ($1.60 billion) from EUR1.38 billion in last year's second quarter.

Software revenue rose to EUR1.31 billion from EUR1.25 billion, while services revenue rose to EUR140.1 million from EUR133.9 million.

Operating profit grew to EUR448.9 million from EUR442.4 million, with Dassault's operating margin falling to 31% from 32%.

Dassault Systemes had expected second-quarter revenue of between EUR1.44 billion and EUR1.46 billion, and an operating margin of between 30% and 30.5%.

For the current quarter, the company is targeting revenue of between EUR1.40 billion and EUR1.42 billion, and an operating margin of between 30.2% and 30.5%.

For the year, Dassault Systemes expects revenue of between EUR5.94 billion and EUR5.99 billion, and an operating margin of between 32.3% and 32.6%.

Dassault Systemes, like other European software companies, presents its figures as two sets of numbers. One set is based on the International Financial Reporting Standards-an international accounting method that seeks to provide a global reporting standard-though analysts and investors tend to follow non-IFRS numbers. Those figures exclude share-based compensation, restructuring expenses and acquisition-related charges.

Write to David Sachs at david.sachs@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-25-23 0200ET