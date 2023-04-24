ECB, EU Regulators Look to Boost Catastrophe Insurance to Tackle Climate Risks

By David Sachs

The European Central Bank and the European Union's insurance authority on Monday called for increasing the uptake and effectiveness of insurance for climate-related catastrophes to mitigate economic and financial risks from a gap in protection.

The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority and the ECB published a joint paper that advocates for changes to insurance-policy designs, the use of catastrophe bonds, new public-private partnerships, government incentives, and an EU-wide disaster-relief fund.

The proposals aim to reduce risks to Europe's economy from an insurance gap that will likely widen as climate change intensifies, the ECB and the insurance authority said.

About 25% of all catastrophes related to the climate crisis are covered by insurance in the EU, falling below 5% in some countries, according to the research. Some people and firms underestimate the costs of climate-related damage or prefer to rely on government support, it says.

Greater uninsured losses will mean slower recoveries by households and businesses and supply-chain disruptions that threaten economies and weaken government finances, according to the ECB and the insurance authority.

The EIOPA and ECB said they are accepting feedback and will discuss the options with regulators, policymakers, insurers and academics on May 22.

