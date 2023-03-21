Advanced search
Business Leaders
Business Leaders 

David Sachs

Age : 44
Public asset : 125,167 USD
Linked companies : ImmunityBio, Inc.
Biography : Mr. David Sachs is a Chief Financial Officer at ImmunityBio, Inc. He is on the Board of Directors...

EU Car Registrations Rose in Feb, With Electric Vehicles Gaining Market Share

03/21/2023 | 03:15am EDT
By David Sachs


Passenger car registrations in the European Union rose in February on the year, with fully electric vehicles taking a bigger share of the market, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association said on Tuesday.

New car registrations, which reflect sales, rose to 802,763, an 11.5% increase over February 2022--a difficult time for the industry due to the semiconductor shortage.

Growth occurred in most EU markets, but Spain led the charge, with a 19% increase in registrations, followed by Italy with a 17% jump, according to the association, known as ACEA.

Battery-electric vehicle registrations topped out at 97,300, making up 12.1% of all February car sales in the EU, up from a share of 9.7% in February of 2022.

Most EU countries pushed that progress with significant increases in BEV registrations, including the three largest markets: Germany, up 15%, France, up 46%, and the Netherlands, which was up 89%. BEV sales in the Czech Republic dropped by 3.2% and Slovakia's BEV registrations fell 28% on year.

Gasoline-fueled car registrations grew 11% and maintain a similar share of the market as a year ago at 37%.


Write to David Sachs at david.sachs@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-21-23 0314ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 0.80% 95.61 Delayed Quote.14.67%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -0.25% 15720 End-of-day quote.-2.96%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -1.91% 461.7 Delayed Quote.10.43%
RENAULT 0.18% 35.43 Real-time Quote.13.29%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.83% 15.846 Delayed Quote.19.47%
TESLA, INC. 1.73% 183.25 Delayed Quote.48.77%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -1.06% 1767 Delayed Quote.-2.51%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.17% 120.24 Delayed Quote.3.28%
