The European Commission's investigation into Chinese subsidies for battery-electric car makers in the country will last no longer than 13 months, according to a document laying out details of the probe.

The inquiry by the executive arm of the EU aims to determine whether subsidies from the Chinese government and private institutions entrusted by the state have harmed--and will continue to harm--the European Union's economy by offering significantly cheaper vehicles that hamper competition, the document said. The probe is scheduled to last one year, with the maximum period going up to 13 months, the Commission said.

All battery-electric vehicle makers in China, including European companies, are exposed to the probe, it added. However, the potentially large number of companies involved might require investigators to examine only a sampling.

