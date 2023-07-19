By David Sachs



New car registrations in Europe rose in June compared with a year ago and battery-electric vehicles took a bigger market share, overtaking diesel-fueled vehicles for the first time, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association said Wednesday.

Registrations, which reflect sales, totaled a little more than 1 million and rose 18% compared to June 2022, according to the European car industry group known as ACEA.

Fully electric vehicle sales rose 66% to about 158,300. They accounted for 15% of all sales, surpassing the market share held by diesel vehicles for the first time, ACEA said.

June registrations reflect a continuing recovery from pandemic-related disruptions, but cumulative volumes remain 21% below 2019 levels, ACEA said.

ACEA said German car maker Volkswagen had 273,000 registrations, a jump of 26% from last June. Registrations for Stellantis, the Amsterdam-based manufacturer, fell 1.3% to 188,900. France's Renault sales rose 1.7% to 124,200. German car maker Mercedes-Benz saw registrations grow 6.6% to 52,700, and BMW Group saw a 16% rise to 64,800.

Registrations in every European Union market grew except for Hungary, where sales fell 1.4%. Sales rose in Germany by 25%, Spain by 13%, France by 11.5% and Italy by 9.1%, ACEA said.

Write to David Sachs at david.sachs@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-23 0214ET