  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Business Leaders Biography 

David Sachs

Age : 44
Public asset : 141,070 USD
Linked companies : ImmunityBio, Inc.
Biography : Mr. David Sachs is a Chief Financial Officer at ImmunityBio, Inc. He is on the Board of Directors...

Europe New Car Sales Rose 18.5% in May, Electric Vehicles Take Larger Share

06/21/2023 | 02:15am EDT
By David Sachs

New car registrations in Europe jumped in May with battery-electric vehicles taking a bigger market share than a year ago, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association said Wednesday.

Registrations, which reflect sales, totaled almost 1 million, an 18.5% jump from last May, according to the European car industry group known as ACEA. Fully electric vehicle sales rose 71% year over year to around 130,000. That equates to 14% of all European Union car sales, up from 9.6% a year ago, ACEA said.

Year-to-date sales remain 23% lower than the same period in 2019, before the pandemic, ACEA said.

German car maker Volkswagen Group accounted for 243,000 registrations, a 19.5% rise over last May, ACEA said. Amsterdam-based Stellantis sold 170,300 cars--around 300 fewer than the previous May--while Renault, the French car maker, had registrations jump 36% to 104,100. Germany's BMW Group accounted for around 70,500 registrations, a 34% rise. Mercedes-Benz sold 6.6% more units than last May, with 47,600 registrations.

May registrations rose 23% in Italy, 19% in Germany and 15% in France, ACEA said.


Write to David Sachs at david.sachs@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-23 0214ET
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -0.45% 110.52 Delayed Quote.32.55%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -0.65% 75.05 Delayed Quote.22.23%
RENAULT -3.76% 35.495 Real-time Quote.13.49%
STELLANTIS N.V. -2.30% 15.386 Real-time Quote.15.95%
STELLANTIS N.V. 0.00% 15.38 Real-time Quote.15.95%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.47% 126.1 Delayed Quote.8.31%
