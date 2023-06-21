Europe New Car Sales Rose 18.5% in May, Electric Vehicles Take Larger Share

By David Sachs



New car registrations in Europe jumped in May with battery-electric vehicles taking a bigger market share than a year ago, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association said Wednesday.

Registrations, which reflect sales, totaled almost 1 million, an 18.5% jump from last May, according to the European car industry group known as ACEA. Fully electric vehicle sales rose 71% year over year to around 130,000. That equates to 14% of all European Union car sales, up from 9.6% a year ago, ACEA said.

Year-to-date sales remain 23% lower than the same period in 2019, before the pandemic, ACEA said.

German car maker Volkswagen Group accounted for 243,000 registrations, a 19.5% rise over last May, ACEA said. Amsterdam-based Stellantis sold 170,300 cars--around 300 fewer than the previous May--while Renault, the French car maker, had registrations jump 36% to 104,100. Germany's BMW Group accounted for around 70,500 registrations, a 34% rise. Mercedes-Benz sold 6.6% more units than last May, with 47,600 registrations.

May registrations rose 23% in Italy, 19% in Germany and 15% in France, ACEA said.

