Evotec Shares Rise After Drug Progress Earns Payment From Bristol Myers Squibb

By David Sachs

Shares in Evotec SE gained in early trading Thursday on news that progress on a new set of oncology drugs triggered a payment from its partner, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

The German drug developer received $75 million from its U.S. partner for its performance in developing a pipeline of molecular glue "degraders," compounds that target typically evasive proteins in cancer patients.

At 0830 GMT, shares traded 4.3% higher at EUR17.93.

Evotec said the molecular glue pipeline is promising for its potential to target a wide range of proteins, 90% of which are currently unreachable by conventional small-molecule therapeutics. The medical advancement might also decrease dosages for patients, the company said, as it lasts longer than current drugs on the market.

Evotec, which in May of last year extended its partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb, said the pipeline will have therapeutic uses beyond cancer patients.

Write to David Sachs at david.sachs@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-23 0456ET