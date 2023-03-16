Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

David Sachs

Age : 44
Public asset : 194,932 USD
Linked companies : ImmunityBio, Inc.
Biography : Mr. David Sachs is a Chief Financial Officer at ImmunityBio, Inc. He is on the Board of Directors...

Evotec Shares Rise After Drug Progress Earns Payment From Bristol Myers Squibb

03/16/2023 | 04:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By David Sachs


Shares in Evotec SE gained in early trading Thursday on news that progress on a new set of oncology drugs triggered a payment from its partner, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

The German drug developer received $75 million from its U.S. partner for its performance in developing a pipeline of molecular glue "degraders," compounds that target typically evasive proteins in cancer patients.

At 0830 GMT, shares traded 4.3% higher at EUR17.93.

Evotec said the molecular glue pipeline is promising for its potential to target a wide range of proteins, 90% of which are currently unreachable by conventional small-molecule therapeutics. The medical advancement might also decrease dosages for patients, the company said, as it lasts longer than current drugs on the market.

Evotec, which in May of last year extended its partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb, said the pipeline will have therapeutic uses beyond cancer patients.


Write to David Sachs at david.sachs@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-23 0456ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY 1.52% 67.48 Delayed Quote.-6.21%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.72% 625.25 End-of-day quote.-7.66%
EVOTEC SE 2.79% 17.665 Delayed Quote.12.61%
Most Read News
 
03/10Cathie Wood's ARK Fund set for worst week since Sept as higher rates loom
RE
03/15BlackRock CEO Fink warns of financial risks, persistent inflation
RE
03/10Fridman, Aven in talks over selling stake in Russia's Alfa Bank - paper
RE
03/10EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Drop in Europe; All Eyes on U.S. Jobs Report
DJ
03/15Icahn urges Illumina to unwind Grail deal, pushes ahead on proxy fight
RE
03/09JPMorgan must hand over CEO Dimon's records in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit
RE
03/09Prada could beat medium-term revenue target this year-Bertelli
RE
Latest news about David Sachs
 
04:57aEvotec Shares Rise After Drug Progress Earns Payment From Bristol Myers Squibb
DJ
03/15European Car Makers Post Increases in Electric Vehicle Sales, Bet on Market Growth -- At a Glance
DJ
03/15BMW Aims for Higher Share of BEV Sales in 2023
DJ
03/14Volkswagen Electric Vehicles Cut Further Into Conventional Car Deliveries Last Year
DJ
03/08Andritz Shares Rise After Fourth-Quarter Results, Positive Outlook
DJ
2022Transcript : Terex Corporation - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
2022Transcript : U-blox Holding AG - Analyst/Investor Day
CI

Popular Business Leaders
 