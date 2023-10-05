By David Sachs

A pending deal between Ford and an unnamed investor to fund the American carmaker's plant in Saarlouis, Germany, has collapsed, leaving the future of the factory uncertain.

The potential investor pulled out after having signed a nonbinding agreement in June, Ford confirmed Thursday.

"Following a rigorous due diligence process and negotiation, which also included the Saarland government, the investor decided not to go ahead with the project," Ford said.

The factory will stop making the Focus model starting 2025. Ford said it would pursue an alternative plan that includes maintaining and creating 1,000 positions at the factory, and attracting smaller investors for a technology center.

The factory currently provides 4,500 jobs, German business newspaper Handelsblatt reported Thursday.

