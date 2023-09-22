By David Sachs

Nestle said Friday that Greg Behar, chief executive officer of its food sciences arm, will leave at the end of the year.

The Swiss food conglomerate said that Behar, who has spent nine years as the CEO of Nestle Health Science, will leave Dec. 31 to pursue other opportunities.

Anna Mohl, head of international business for that division, will take over the post on Jan. 1. She will also become executive vice president and a member of the executive board. Mohl has been with the company for more than 20 years, Nestle said.

The board of directors of Nestle has also decided to promote David Rennie, head of Nestle coffee brands and a member of the executive board, to executive vice president, the company said.

