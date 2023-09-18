By David Sachs

Novartis said Monday that it has cleared a regulatory hurdle for commercialization of a treatment for breast cancer and gastric cancer.

The Swiss pharmaceutical company said the European Medicines Agency has recommended marketing authorization for Trastuzumab, for intravenous use. The recommendation, which now heads to the European Commission, is based on a package of analytical, pre-clinical and clinical data, the company said.

Sandoz, a division of Novartis, holds the rights to commercialize the medicine after it is approved in various markets. Its partner, Taiwan-based EirGenix, is responsible for developing and manufacturing the drug, Novartis said.

