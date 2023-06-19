Advanced search
Business Leaders
Biography 

David Sachs

Age : 44
Public asset : 141,070 USD
Linked companies : ImmunityBio, Inc.
Biography : Mr. David Sachs is a Chief Financial Officer at ImmunityBio, Inc. He is on the Board of Directors...

Pirelli Says Italian Government Curbs Powers of Major Shareholder Sinochem

06/19/2023 | 02:38am EDT
By David Sachs

Pirelli said Sunday that the Italian government has limited the influence of Chinese state-owned company Sinochem, a major shareholder in the company, including its ability to nominate a new chief executive.

The Italian tire maker said that China National Tire and Rubber Corp., a company of Sinochem Group, must give Pirelli full autonomy in regard to its strategic, industrial and financial plans.

The decision falls under Italy's "golden power" rule that allows the government to intervene in matters deemed to be in the national public interest. Pirelli's technology is also protected by the ruling, the company said.


Write to David Sachs at david.sachs@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-19-23 0237ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A. 0.00% 4.619 Real-time Quote.15.36%
SINOCHEM INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 0.90% 5.6 End-of-day quote.-15.28%
Popular Business Leaders
 
