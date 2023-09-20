By David Sachs

STMicroelectronics said late Tuesday that Jean-Marc Chery will remain president and chief executive officer for another term if shareholders approve it.

The Swiss semiconductor company said the board aims to renew Chery's contract for three years following a vote at the 2024 annual meeting.

"The decision recognizes the importance of the continuity of ST's strategy, execution and value proposition under Mr. Chery's leadership," STMicroelectronics said.

