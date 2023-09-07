By David Sachs

Sartorius said Thursday that it has issued 3 billion euros ($3.22 billion) in bonds to pay for the bridge financing related to the acquisition of Polyplus.

The German pharmaceutical company and lab equipment supplier said the bonds, issued through subsidiary Sartorius Finance, are in four tranches with maturities ranging between three and 12 years. In addition to paying down the bridge financing for Polyplus, the company said it will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Sartorius has applied to the Luxembourg Stock Exchange to admit the bonds to trading, it said.

