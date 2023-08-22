By David Sachs

Siemens Mobility said Tuesday that it has entered into an agreement with Austria Federal Railways worth 400 million euros ($435.8 million) to expand digital-train infrastructure.

The Munich-based transport tech company said the deal will expand the "European Train Control System Level 2" system, which is digital technology that controls distances between trains and their direction and speeds in real time, throughout Austria's high-level railway network. The technology is the basis for autonomous driving at optimum speed and results in more frequent and reliable trains, Siemens said.

The deal also calls for installing 21 radio block centers along the railroad to provide fail-safe coverage of the service area, Siemens said.

