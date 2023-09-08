By David Sachs

Skoda Auto will halt production at its plant in Kvasiny, Czech Republic, for one week due to a shortage of parts caused by the floods in Slovenia.

The Czech car maker, part of Volkswagen Group, said the stoppage will begin on Sept. 11. The supply-chain problem affects components for internal combustion engines at a supplier's facility in Slovenia, Skoda said. Volkswagen has sent a team to the unidentified supplier to help clean up the site and restore production.

"Our teams are working diligently to minimize any potential impact and deliver as many cars as possible to our customers," Skoda said.

The company said it would not comment on implications for specific models or production volumes due to the continuing nature of the situation.

Write to David Sachs at david.sachs@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-23 0807ET