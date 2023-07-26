By David Sachs



Stellantis on Wednesday confirmed its 2023 guidance following a jump in net profit and revenue in the first half.

The Netherlands-based car maker posted revenue of 98.37 billion euros ($108.75 billion), a 12% rise from the first half of 2022. Net profit rose 37% to EUR10.92 billion.

The company, which makes over a dozen brands including Jeep and Dodge, said adjusted operating income rose 11% to EUR14.13 billion. Its adjusted operating income margin was 14.4% compared to 14.5% a year ago.

Stellantis confirmed its 2023 guidance of a double-digit adjusted operating income margin and positive industrial free cash flows.

