By David Sachs



Stellantis said Tuesday that it is implementing a long-term strategy to secure semiconductors that includes 10 billion euros ($11.24 billion) worth of deals through 2030 and production of its own microchips.

The Netherlands-based car maker said the deals will play a crucial role in its electric-vehicle platforms and artificial intelligence software. In addition to purchasing semiconductors, Stellantis will work with aiMotive and SiliconAuto to produce its own chips, it said.

The strategy includes implementing a semiconductor database, systemic risk assessment and long-term forecasting for chip demand, Stellantis said.

Write to David Sachs at david.sachs@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-18-23 0837ET