Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

David Sachs

Age : 44
Public asset : 93,362 USD
Linked companies : ImmunityBio, Inc.
Biography : Mr. David Sachs is a Chief Financial Officer at ImmunityBio, Inc. He is on the Board of Directors...

Volkswagen Confirms 2023 Guidance After 1Q Revenue Rose

05/04/2023 | 02:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By David Sachs


Volkswagen on Thursday confirmed its 2023 outlook after reporting higher revenue in the first quarter driven by vehicle sales in Europe and North America.

The German auto maker said sales rose to 76.20 billion euros ($84.31 billion), a 22% increase over the first quarter of 2022.

Operating result before special items fell to EUR5.75 billion from 8.3 billion in the first quarter of 2022, Volkswagen said, with a 7.5% return on sales. But the car maker highlighted an increase in operating profit of 35% before valuation effects, largely from commodity hedging, to EUR7.1 billion. This adjusted figure puts the company's margin at 9.3%, it said.

Sales figures stem from a recovery of volumes in Europe and North America, Volkswagen said. Overall, deliveries rose 7.5%. Battery-electric vehicle deliveries rose 42% to 141,000, and totaled 7% of all deliveries.

Volkswagen confirmed its 2023 forecast for revenue increase of between 10% and 15% and an operating return on sales between 7.5% and 8.5%.


Write to David Sachs at david.sachs@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-23 0204ET
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.80% 124.22 Delayed Quote.6.70%
Most Read News
 
05/02How JPMorgan's Dimon won the First Republic deal
RE
04/28Generali's No.3 investor Caltagirone withholds backing for 2022 accounts -sources
RE
04/27Exclusive: JPMorgan employees gripe about Dimon's return-to-office edict
RE
05/02Simon Property revenue beats on strong leasing demand
RE
04/30Alibaba founder Jack Ma takes up Tokyo University visiting professorship
RE
05/03Carl Icahn's investment firm tumbles 18% after Hindenburg attack
RE
04/27Palace email says queen knew Murdoch papers spied on her family
RE
Latest news about David Sachs
 
02:05aVolkswagen Confirms 2023 Guidance After 1Q Revenue Rose
DJ
05/03Porsche AG to Target 2nd Half Price Increases, But Not in China
DJ
05/03Stellantis Confirms 2023 Guidance After First-Quarter Revenue Jump
DJ
05/03Porsche AG Confirms 2023 Outlook as 1Q Profit Rises on Higher Sales, Pricing
DJ
04/28Mercedes Vans' Higher Net Pricing Drives Boosted Outlook
DJ
04/28Mercedes-Benz Reports Higher First-Quarter Profit on Top-End Models, Pricing
DJ
04/27Volkswagen Brand Names Elvira Toelkes New Head of Quality Assurance
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer