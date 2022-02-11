Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

David Schwartz

Age : 51
Public asset : 2,288,141 USD
Biography : David S. Schwartz occupies the position of Chief Financial Officer at Nuvei Corp. and Chief Financia

Phoenix gunfight leaves victim and suspect dead, 9 officers wounded

02/11/2022 | 09:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHOENIX (Reuters) -A man fatally shot a woman inside a Phoenix home on Friday, then opened fire on police who were called to the scene, wounding nine officers in a gunfight that ended with the suspect shot dead, city police said.

Another man who carried an infant girl out of the dwelling unharmed was taken into custody during the incident, which apparently stemmed from a domestic dispute before escalating into bloodshed and a standoff with a police, authorities said.

A Phoenix police department spokesperson, Sergeant Andy Williams, said the suspect, identified as Morris Jones, 36, was found dead inside the home from an apparent gunshot wound. But it was not immediately clear whether he took his own life or was killed in the shootout with police.

Authorities did not publicly identify any of the others involved in the shooting and offered no possible motive for the violence.

The slain woman and the suspect were believed to have been the child's biological parents from a past relationship, while the second man was apparently related to both the gunman and his victim.

"This is senseless, it doesn't need to happen, and it continues to happen over and over again," Police Chief Jeri Williams said at a separate briefing outside a Phoenix hospital where five police officers struck by gunfire were admitted.

Four of those officers were recovering and one was "on the road to recovery," the chief said. Police said four other officers suffered less serious shrapnel wounds during the gunfight.

Police first arrived at the scene in mid-afternoon after an emergency call about a woman being shot. The suspect invited police inside the residence, but one officer was gunned down as he approached, Sergeant Williams said.

The man who later emerged from the house with the baby girl placed the child on the ground before surrendering to officers. He was later ruled out as a suspect, police said.

Four more officers were shot and wounded while trying to move the baby out of the line of fire from the gunman, who by then had barricaded himself inside the property, police said. The child was ultimately rescued unharmed, according to police.

(Reporting by Tyler Clifford and David Schwartz; Editing by Andrea Ricci, David Gregorio and Lincoln Feast.)

By David Schwartz


© Reuters 2022
Most Read News
 
02/07Tesla receives subpoena from U.S. securities regulator over 2018 settlement
RE
02/07PETER THIEL : Early Facebook investor Peter Thiel to step down from Meta board
RE
02/08MARTIN BLESSING : Danske Bank recommends veteran German banker Blessing as new chairman
RE
02/07JENNIE DALY : FTSE Rises, Pound Faces Hit as BOE Contends With Slower Growth, Rising Inflation
DJ
02/11ELON MUSK : SpaceX chief Elon Musk 'highly confident' his Starship will reach orbit this year
RE
02/10ADITYA MITTAL : ArcelorMittal Posts Higher 4Q Sales, Ebitda
DJ
02/08BARRY MCCARTHY : Tech executive McCarthy moves to Peloton, investors cheer his arrival
RE
Latest news about David Schwartz
 
02/11DAVID SCHWARTZ : Phoenix gunfight leaves victim and suspect dead, 9 officers wounded
RE
01/06Stryker Corporation signed a definitive agreement to acquire Vocera Communications, Inc. for $3 billion.
CI
01/04THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY (NYSE : PG) acquired TULA Life, INC from L Catterton Partners and L Catterton Europe SAS.
CI
01/03Huron Consulting Group Inc. completed the acquisition of Perception Health, Inc.
CI
2021Huron Consulting Group Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire Perception Health, Inc.
CI
2021Atlas Holdings LLC cancelled the acquisition of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company.
CI
2021Huron Consulting Group Inc. completed the acquisition of Whiteboard Higher Education.
CI

Popular Business Leaders
 