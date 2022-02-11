Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

David Schwartz

Age : 51
Public asset : 2,288,141 USD
Biography : David S. Schwartz occupies the position of Chief Financial Officer at Nuvei Corp. and Chief Financia

Phoenix shooting leaves suspect dead, female victim and police officers injured

02/11/2022 | 01:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHOENIX (Reuters) - A shooting at a Phoenix residence left one suspect dead and a woman in critical condition and sent five officers to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the city's police department said on Friday.

An infant was also rescued from the home and another adult male was detained in an incident that may have stemmed from a domestic dispute. It escalated after the suspect barricaded himself in the property, prompting the city's SWAT unit to get involved, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The suspect was later found dead after police secured the property. A total of nine officers were struck by bullet shrapnel and all had non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities. Five were admitted to the hospital. Four of them were recovering and one was "on the road to recovery," Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said.

"This is senseless, it doesn't need to happen, and it continues to happen over and over again," Williams said in a press conference outside a Phoenix hospital.

Police arrived at the scene after an emergency call at about 2:15 a.m. local time about a woman being shot. The suspect invited police inside the residence, but as one officer approached, the suspect shot multiple times, Sergeant Andy Williams said.

A man later emerged from the house with an infant that he placed on the ground before being detained, police said.

As other officers attempted to bring the child to safety, four more officers were struck by gunfire from inside the home, after which the suspect barricaded himself inside, according to a police statement.

Police said the baby was not injured.

The woman and the suspect are believed to have been formerly in a relationship, while the baby is believed to be theirs, police said.

Governor Doug Ducey said in a tweet that his office is working closely with local authorities and asked for prayers for the wounded officers.

(Reporting by Tyler Clifford and David Schwartz; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

By David Schwartz


© Reuters 2022
Most Read News
 
02/07Tesla receives subpoena from U.S. securities regulator over 2018 settlement
RE
02/07PETER THIEL : Early Facebook investor Peter Thiel to step down from Meta board
RE
02/08MARTIN BLESSING : Danske Bank recommends veteran German banker Blessing as new chairman
RE
02/07JENNIE DALY : FTSE Rises, Pound Faces Hit as BOE Contends With Slower Growth, Rising Inflation
DJ
02/10ADITYA MITTAL : ArcelorMittal Posts Higher 4Q Sales, Ebitda
DJ
01:31aELON MUSK : SpaceX chief Elon Musk 'highly confident' his Starship will reach orbit this year
RE
02/08BARRY MCCARTHY : Tech executive McCarthy moves to Peloton, investors cheer his arrival
RE
Latest news about David Schwartz
 
01:38pDAVID SCHWARTZ : Phoenix shooting leaves suspect dead, female victim and police officers injured
RE
01/06Stryker Corporation signed a definitive agreement to acquire Vocera Communications, Inc. for $3 billion.
CI
01/04THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY (NYSE : PG) acquired TULA Life, INC from L Catterton Partners and L Catterton Europe SAS.
CI
01/03Huron Consulting Group Inc. completed the acquisition of Perception Health, Inc.
CI
2021Huron Consulting Group Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire Perception Health, Inc.
CI
2021Atlas Holdings LLC cancelled the acquisition of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company.
CI
2021Huron Consulting Group Inc. completed the acquisition of Whiteboard Higher Education.
CI

Popular Business Leaders
 