Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

David Schwimmer

Age : 50
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Presently, David Adam Schwimmer holds the position of Chief Executive Officer at London Stock Exchan

LSE CEO Schwimmer says feels 'very good' about Refinitiv deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 08:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Chief Executive David Schwimmer said he feels "very good" about the proposed $27 billion acquisition of data and analytics company Refinitiv, in which Thomson Reuters has a minority stake.

Last week, the LSE rebuffed a proposed $39 billion takeover bid from rival Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, which vowed to press on with its proposal by speaking directly to the London bourse's shareholders.

Thomson Reuters, a professional information company that is the parent of Reuters News, holds a 45% stake in Refinitiv.

Schwimmer said two big drivers of change going forward are the increasing importance of data and multi-asset class investment strategies.

"We think that the Refinitiv transaction is a very strong fit strategically from that perspective, and really positions the London Stock Exchange Group very well to take advantage of growth in these areas," Schwimmer told a conference held by derivatives industry body ISDA.

"I don't think there is a lot of controversy around the increasing importance and focus on data."

Refinitiv brings content and distribution on a global basis that would be transformational for the LSE, raising recurring revenues and lowering exposure to volatile market transaction volumes, Schwimmer said.

"It's a transaction that we feel very good about," said Schwimmer, a 20-year veteran of Goldman Sachs bank who became CEO of the LSE last August.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Deepa Babington and Jon Boyle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED 0.26% 233.2 End-of-day quote.2.01%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE -0.77% 7200 Delayed Quote.78.63%
THOMSON REUTERS CORP -0.26% 89.38 Delayed Quote.35.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about David Schwimmer
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/12JEFF BEZOS : Three U.S. senators urge Amazon's Bezos to check driver abuse
RE
09/14TIM COOK : Disney Chief Iger Quits Apple's Board -- WSJ
DJ
09/18DAVID HENRY : U.S. bankers seize on repo-market stress to push for softer liquidity rules
RE
09/18MICHAEL SEN : Siemens Names Deputy CEO, Proposes Future Energy Business's Boss
DJ
09/18WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Protege to Leave Berkshire, Start Own Firm--Update
DJ
06:12aMICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair plans 500-700 job cuts as O'Leary bags bonus
RE
09/17DANIEL LOEB : Sony rejects Loeb's proposal for chip business spin-off
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Patrick Drahi Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Michael O'leary Ferdinand Piëch Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Ann Sarnoff Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Mark Smucker Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group