Forever 21 Bankruptcy Sale Dashes Creditor Hopes

The judge presiding over Forever 21 Inc.'s bankruptcy approved an $81 million opening bid for the fast-fashion retailer's assets that has vendors fearful of taking heavy losses.

Judge Kevin Gross of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Del. also signed off on Tuesday on a short window for competing bids to challenge the stalking horse offer from a consortium of mall owners and fashion brand licensing firm Authentic Brands Group LLC.

The judge approved a compressed timetable despite protests from lawyers for certain Forever 21 suppliers, many based in Asia. Rival bidders must submit offers by Feb. 7. If there is a better offer, Los Angeles-based Forever 21 will hold a bankruptcy auction on Feb. 10, according to court filings.

Simon Property Group Inc. and Brookfield Property Partners LP, Forever 21's biggest landlords, teamed up with Authentic on a proposal to buy the retailer out of bankruptcy for $81 million in cash, setting a minimum level for rival offers.

If the deal goes through, Simon Property Group will own 50% of Forever 21, the mall operator's chief executive, David Simon, said on an earnings call on Tuesday.

Mr. Simon said he was optimistic about a potential turnaround of Forever 21's business, pointing to Simon Property Group's deal to buy teen retailer Aéropostale Inc.

"Our group's successful turnaround of Aéropostale after climbing out of bankruptcy in 2016 gives us confidence in our ability to do the same with Forever 21," he said.

Simon Property Group joined with Authentic Brands and General Growth Properties, another mall landlord, to buy Aéropostale that year for $243 million.

After its sale, Forever 21 would continue operating "many" retail stores and its e-commerce business while "maintaining many jobs," Mr. Simon said.

Forever 21 filed for chapter 11 protection in September after years of expansion world-wide and with no clear plan on how to restructure and exit bankruptcy.

A number of interested buyers are still circling the retailer and it has scheduled three presentations this week for some, Tyler Cowan, managing director of Lazard Freres & Co. said in bankruptcy court on Tuesday.

A lawyer representing JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, which is providing a loan to keep Forever 21 running during bankruptcy, warned that delaying a sale could depress the value of the retailer's inventory serving as the bank's collateral. Forever 21 has $53 million in outstanding letters of credit backed by JPMorgan, said the bank's lawyer, Julia Frost-Davies of Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP.

Forever 21 ran out of money and defaulted on its bankruptcy loan late last year, leaving it unable to replenish its inventory since Jan. 17. The retailer has also delayed payment of February store rents, company lawyer Aparna Yenamandra said.

Juliet Sarkessian, a Justice Department lawyer for the U.S. trustee overseeing the bankruptcy case, expressed concern that Forever 21 may not be able to cover the top-ranking bills and administrative claims it ran up while in chapter 11.

Vendors objected to Forever 21's expedited sale process, saying sale proceeds won't be enough to pay hundreds of millions of dollars of unpaid bills for goods shipped to the company before and after it filed for bankruptcy.

In court papers, Forever 21's official committee of unsecured creditors said it was "profoundly disappointed" that a sale keeping the retailer in business would likely leave them with little or no recovery.

