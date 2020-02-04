Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

David Simon

Age : 57
Public asset : 245,672,846 USD
Biography : David E. Simon is an American businessperson who has been at the helm of 8 different companies and h

Forever 21 Bankruptcy Sale Dashes Creditor Hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/04/2020 | 08:04pm EST

By Soma Biswas

The judge presiding over Forever 21 Inc.'s bankruptcy approved an $81 million opening bid for the fast-fashion retailer's assets that has vendors fearful of taking heavy losses.

Judge Kevin Gross of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Del. also signed off on Tuesday on a short window for competing bids to challenge the stalking horse offer from a consortium of mall owners and fashion brand licensing firm Authentic Brands Group LLC.

The judge approved a compressed timetable despite protests from lawyers for certain Forever 21 suppliers, many based in Asia. Rival bidders must submit offers by Feb. 7. If there is a better offer, Los Angeles-based Forever 21 will hold a bankruptcy auction on Feb. 10, according to court filings.

Simon Property Group Inc. and Brookfield Property Partners LP, Forever 21's biggest landlords, teamed up with Authentic on a proposal to buy the retailer out of bankruptcy for $81 million in cash, setting a minimum level for rival offers.

If the deal goes through, Simon Property Group will own 50% of Forever 21, the mall operator's chief executive, David Simon, said on an earnings call on Tuesday.

Mr. Simon said he was optimistic about a potential turnaround of Forever 21's business, pointing to Simon Property Group's deal to buy teen retailer Aéropostale Inc.

"Our group's successful turnaround of Aéropostale after climbing out of bankruptcy in 2016 gives us confidence in our ability to do the same with Forever 21," he said.

Simon Property Group joined with Authentic Brands and General Growth Properties, another mall landlord, to buy Aéropostale that year for $243 million.

After its sale, Forever 21 would continue operating "many" retail stores and its e-commerce business while "maintaining many jobs," Mr. Simon said.

Forever 21 filed for chapter 11 protection in September after years of expansion world-wide and with no clear plan on how to restructure and exit bankruptcy.

A number of interested buyers are still circling the retailer and it has scheduled three presentations this week for some, Tyler Cowan, managing director of Lazard Freres & Co. said in bankruptcy court on Tuesday.

A lawyer representing JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, which is providing a loan to keep Forever 21 running during bankruptcy, warned that delaying a sale could depress the value of the retailer's inventory serving as the bank's collateral. Forever 21 has $53 million in outstanding letters of credit backed by JPMorgan, said the bank's lawyer, Julia Frost-Davies of Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP.

Forever 21 ran out of money and defaulted on its bankruptcy loan late last year, leaving it unable to replenish its inventory since Jan. 17. The retailer has also delayed payment of February store rents, company lawyer Aparna Yenamandra said.

Juliet Sarkessian, a Justice Department lawyer for the U.S. trustee overseeing the bankruptcy case, expressed concern that Forever 21 may not be able to cover the top-ranking bills and administrative claims it ran up while in chapter 11.

Vendors objected to Forever 21's expedited sale process, saying sale proceeds won't be enough to pay hundreds of millions of dollars of unpaid bills for goods shipped to the company before and after it filed for bankruptcy.

In court papers, Forever 21's official committee of unsecured creditors said it was "profoundly disappointed" that a sale keeping the retailer in business would likely leave them with little or no recovery.

Write to Soma Biswas at soma.biswas@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS L.P. 1.24% 18.85 Delayed Quote.1.86%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 1.44% 135.29 Delayed Quote.-4.33%
KLÉPIERRE 1.37% 31.1 Real-time Quote.-8.12%
LAZARD LTD 2.49% 42.34 Delayed Quote.5.96%
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP 3.38% 137.29 Delayed Quote.-7.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about David Simon
 
08:04pDAVID SIMON : Forever 21 Bankruptcy Sale Dashes Creditor Hopes
DJ
2019DAVID SIMON : Simon Property Group Launching Online Shopping Platform
DJ
2019DAVID SIMON : Simon Properties CEO Says Company Nervous About Some Retailers -- CNBC
DJ
2019DAVID SIMON : Simon Property President Sokolov to Become Vice Chairman
DJ
2018DAVID SIMON : Mall Operator Simon Says Thanksgiving Weekend Traffic Up Over Last Year
DJ
2017DAVID SIMON : Executive Pay Falls for Big Mall Owners as Retail Storm Rages On
DJ
2017DAVID SIMON : Simon Property Group to Invest $1 Billion to Redevelop Mall Assets
DJ
2015DAVID SIMON : Simon Boosts Guidance and Dividend on Strong Profit
DJ
2015DAVID SIMON : Mall Operators Begin Cultivating Startups
DJ
2015DAVID SIMON : Simon Property CEO's Pay Fell 11% to $14.4 Million in 2014
DJ
2015DAVID SIMON : Simon Property ends pursuit of Macerich
RE
2015DAVID SIMON : Simon Property Makes 'Final' Bid for Macerich--Update
DJ
2015DAVID SIMON : Macerich Rejects Bid from Rival Mall Owner Simon Property--Update
DJ
2015DAVID SIMON : Simon Property Makes $16 Billion Bid for Macerich -- 4th Update
DJ
2015DAVID SIMON : Simon Property Makes $16 Billion Bid for Macerich--Update
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
12:52aJEFF BEZOS : Bezos asks U.S. judge to dismiss lawsuit by girlfriend's brother - Bloomberg
RE
02/03BEN VAN BEURDEN : Royal Dutch Shell plc Director/Pdmr Shareholding
DJ
01/30WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Gives Up on Newspapers -- WSJ
DJ
01/30ELON MUSK : Tesla directors settle, isolating Musk as SolarCity trial looms
RE
02/01MICHAEL BLOOMBERG : Bloomberg Offers Trillions in Tax Increases to Pay for His Agenda
DJ
02/02JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos Sued for Defamation by Girlfriend's Brother
DJ
01/29WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-louis Chaussade Tim Cook Jean-françois Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Clotilde Delbos Michael Dell Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi James Gorman Philip Green Mike Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Travis Kalanick Jens Bodo Koch Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère John Legere Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Larry Page Mark Parker Stefan Persson Sundar Pichai Patrick Pouyanné Remo Ruffini Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group