Mall Operator Simon Says Thanksgiving Weekend Traffic Up Over Last Year

By Stephen Nakrosis



Simon Property Group (SPG) on Tuesday said it saw strong traffic at its properties over the start of the holiday shopping season.

The mall operator said traffic over the Thanksgiving weekend rose 2% compared to the same period last year.

"The strong economy and positive consumer sentiment, along with an attractive range of deals, festive activities, dining and entertainment, all combined to deliver excellent traffic for our centers, brands and retailers," said David Simon, the company's chairman and chief executive.

He also said some luxury brands saw sales increases of between 20% and 30%, and some sportswear and athleisure brands recorded their best Black Friday ever.

Simon Property Group is a real-estate investment trust whose properties primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills.

