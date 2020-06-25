Log in
Business Leaders
David Warren

Age : 66
Public asset : 10,114,523 USD
Biography : David Porter Warren occupies the position of Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director at L

London Stock Exchange Group Appoints Anna Manz as CFO -- Update

06/25/2020 | 05:28am EDT

--Anna Manz has been appointed chief financial officer of London Stock Exchange Group to succeed David Warren with effect from Nov. 21

--Ms. Manz said she aims to deliver the benefits of the proposed transaction with Refinitiv

By Sabela Ojea

London Stock Exchange Group PLC said Thursday that it has appointed Anna Manz to succeed David Warren as the new chief financial officer and a member of the board, with effect from Nov. 21.

The U.K. exchange operator said Ms. Manz, who is currently CFO and executive director of Johnson Matthey PLC, has significant experience in senior finance roles.

The group said that Ms. Manz will receive a salary of 650,000 pounds ($807,370) and will be eligible to be part of the group's annual bonus plan with a target of 100% of salary.

"I look forward to working with David [Schwimmer, Chief Executive] and the entire team to deliver further value, including the benefits of the proposed transaction with Refinitiv," Ms. Manz said

Mr. Warren will remain at the group until his retirement date of June 24 to ensure a smooth transition.

Shares at 0852 GMT were up 114.00 pence, or 1.4%, at 8,128.00 pence.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

ChangeLast1st jan.
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC -1.83% 2035 Delayed Quote.-30.74%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 2.00% 8174 Delayed Quote.3.41%
