Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Dean Seavers

Age : 57
Public asset : 2,430,654 USD
Biography : Dean L. Seavers is an American businessperson who founded Red Hawk Fire & Security LLC and who has b

National Grid U.S. President Dean Seavers Resigns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 11:03am EST

By Colin Kellaher

National Grid PLC (NG.LN, NGG) on Tuesday said Dean Seavers has stepped down as president of its U.S. business for personal reasons.

The London utility company, which serves more than 20 million people through its networks in New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, said Badar Khan will serve as interim president of the U.S. business while it searches for a successor.

Mr. Khan currently is group director of corporate development and National Grid Ventures, and a member of the group executive committee.

National Grid said Mr. Seavers, who has led its U.S. operations since April 2015, will stay with the business until the end of the year to assist with the transition.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NATIONAL GRID PLC -0.67% 891 Delayed Quote.16.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Dean Seavers
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
11/02WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire tops profit forecasts despite trade drag, record cash
RE
11/04WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Reports Record Cash -- WSJ
DJ
11/03WILBUR ROSS : Bloomberg, citing Ross
RE
10/31TIM COOK : Apple Sales Rise As iPhone Weakens -- WSJ
DJ
11/04TIM COOK : Apple pledges $2.5 billion to fight California housing crisis
RE
10/30JOHN ELKANN : What is driving Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot merger talks?
RE
10/31DANIEL LOEB : Sony Unit's Strength Is Two-Edged Sword -- WSJ
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey John Elkann Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn David Henry John Hess Mark Hurd Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff Jack Ma Martina Merz Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Mark Parker Philippe Petitcolin Ferdinand Piëch Patrick Pouyanné Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Charles Scharf Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Mark Smucker Martin Sorrell Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Devin Wenig Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group