Boeing Chief Dennis Muilenburg Takes Low Profile After Crash

By Te-Ping Chen

Nearly a week after a fatal air crash involving a Boeing 737 MAX, the chief executive of the airplane manufacturer has stayed mostly silent, save for a few written statements in news releases and on Twitter.

It is a strategy that crisis communication experts say carries benefits as well as risks.

Statements released by Boeing Co. after the Ethiopian Airlines crash -- which followed a fatal crash in October involving the same model plane -- have quoted Boeing chief Dennis Muilenburg as sympathizing with victims and emphasizing the company's focus on safety. On March 10, he also tweeted thoughts and prayers for crash victims. He hasn't tweeted since.

Mr. Muilenburg has spoken by phone to President Trump and is in contact with other senior officials, according to a White House official. He sent a note to Boeing employees Monday that said he believes in the company's people and the safety of its products. "Though many questions remain at this time, we're committed to understanding all aspects of this accident," he wrote, according to a copy reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Lawrence Parnell, a professor of public relations at George Washington University's Graduate School of Political Management, said such public silence can be dangerous.

"More and more, people are expecting the CEO will step forward, take responsibility, apologize and explain what's going to happen," he said.

Some corporate reputational experts said Mr. Muilenburg's low profile at this moment isn't surprising. In today's call-out culture on social media, many people automatically demand that a CEO step down in the wake of a crisis, said Eric Dezenhall, founder of crisis-management firm Dezenhall Resources. "Why would you be diving in front of the cameras?" he asked.

Mr. Dezenhall argues that while the public often wants a cinematic gesture of contrition, that burden shouldn't become the CEO's default responsibility.

"CEOs aren't chosen for their telegenic presence," he said, particularly in industries such as aviation manufacturing, where the boss may not always be as equipped to deal with the public as they would be in more consumer-facing industries. "It's very difficult for an engineering executive to explain aviation software to seven billion people on the planet."

Boeing didn't reply to requests for comment.

Davia Temin, who runs crisis reputation consultancy Temin & Co., said CEOs who assume a more public role can risk reprising the case of former BP PLC chief Tony Hayward. Following BP's massive oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010, Mr. Hayward told the media, "I want my life back," a sentiment that helped intensify the public backlash against BP.

"You can't just reflexively put the CEO on anytime, for anything," she said.

But Boeing could have more actively used mediums such as Mr. Muilenburg's Twitter feed to convey more empathy for victims' families and a sense of urgency in trying to find answers, she said. His last Twitter message, which stated Boeing was "providing technical assistance" to authorities, lacked a sense of humanity, she added.

"Those are vacuous words out of the playbook," Ms. Temin said. "It has to be real."

Other Boeing statements lack authenticity, she said. After Mr. Trump announced the Federal Aviation Administration would ground the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on Wednesday, Mr. Muilenburg was quoted in Boeing's statement as saying the firm was supporting the government's move out of an "abundance of caution."

"It's hard to invoke an abundance of caution after you've been forced to do something," Ms. Temin said. Using such language "immediately shatters credibility and trust."

Boeing may be helped by the fact that the American public tends to be forgiving, especially by those who travel frequently, says Susan Tellem, senior partner at crisis management group Tellem Grody Public Relations.

"People are used to airline travel having its ups and downs," she said, adding that the CEO "needs to reassure travelers that everything will be done and their safety is their main concern."

Given the risk of stepping into the limelight, Ms. Tellem says she often counsels executives to release statements, but otherwise stay mum. But given the magnitude of Boeing's developing crisis, she said Mr. Muilenburg should be speaking out.

"I'd make an exception in this case," she said.

Andrew Tangel contributed to this article.

