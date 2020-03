The stock fell to a session low of $135.79, below the $138.72 it closed on the last trading day before Muilenburg's appointment as chief executive officer on July 1, 2015.

Boeing shares had gained more than 136% during his tenure that abruptly ended with his resignation on Dec. 23.

The stock hit an all-time high of more than $446 on March 1, last year, days before the fatal crash of a 737 MAX jet flown by Ethiopian Airlines that led to the grounding of the 737 fleet worldwide.

By Ankit Ajmera